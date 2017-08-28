ASUS Announces ZenFone 4 Family in Taiwan ASUS hosts We Love Photo press event for Asia debut of ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie series, and ZenFone 4 Max series

ASUS Announces ZenFone 4 Family in Taiwan ASUS hosts We Love Photo press event for Asia debut of ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie series, and ZenFone 4 Max seriesInformation Technology Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 11:37
ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih today unveiled the highly anticipated ZenFone 4smartphones — ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max Pro and ZenFone 4Max — during the We Love Photo press event in Taipei. ZenFone 4 is the first family of smartphones to all feature dual front or rear cameras, enabling users to capture the best photos in any scenario, at any distance, and in any lighting condition.
"With the ZenFone series, we have always been committed to enabling the best mobile photography experiences and empowering consumers to capture every precious moment of their lives and easily share them with their loved ones," said Chairman Shih. "We are very excited to announce the availability of the ZenFone 4 family".
Joining Shih on-stage to endorse the new smartphone line was South Korean pop sensation Gong Yoo. The We Love Photo press event marked his debut as the new ASUS brand ambassador for the ZenFone 4 family. During an interview onstage, Gong Yoo discussed his experience with the new ZenFone 4 lineup and his expectations for the partnership with ASUS. "ASUS has created a very exciting and innovative lineup of smartphones with ZenFone 4. Working on the first two commercials launched today, you can really see the unique benefits of each model based on their different story lines. I believe ASUS will continue to break boundaries in the smartphone industry, and I am very excited to discover the new possibilities we can create together."
ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro - 2x Light Sensitivity. 120° Wefie. 4K Selfie Video The flagship model of the ZenFone 4 Selfie series — has the world's most advanced selfie camera with a Sony IMX362 dual-pixel image sensor has twice the number of light-capturing photodiodes as conventional sensors of the same resolution and ASUS SuperPixel™ Engine that enables users to capture 2X brighter low-light selfies and astonishingly detailed 4K UHD selfie video. 24MP[1] DuoPixel™ camera technology uses the information captured by the sensor to intelligently create one 24MP photo, resulting in beautiful, high-resolution selfies. ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro also comes with a 120° super wide-angle wefie camera that makes it easy to fit multiple people or the surrounding environment into the shot.
ZenFone 4 Selfie features dual, front-facing cameras, including a high-resolution, 20MP main selfie camera and a 120° super wide-angle wefie camera. A Softlight LED flash delivers the perfect amount of fill light in low light conditions, softening skin texture and bringing out true skin tones to make selfies look their best. Users have additional photo enhancement effects with the ASUS-exclusive SelfieMaster app, which applies beautification effects in real-time.
A smartphone designed to be the perfect all-day photography companion, featuring a dual rear-camera system with a 16MP main camera and a 120° wide-view camera, plus a high-capacity 5000mAh battery to provide an incredible 46 days of 4G standby time with ASUS PowerMaster technology that optimize battery life, ensure battery safety and performance, providing 2X-faster reverse-charging capability. With its massive battery power, ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Pro can double as a power bank for charging other devices and can still monitor charge levels and will not allow its own battery to drain below30% capacity.
ZenFone 4 Selfie is available at 8,990 THBZenFone 4 Max Pro is available at 7,990 THBThe new ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4 Max will be available for Thai customers at ASUS dealers and IT shops nationwide in September. For more information, please visitwww.asus.com/th/.
Latest Press Release
ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih launches ZenFone 4 Family in Taiwan together with Gong Yoo, ZenFone 4's newest Brand Ambassador ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih today unveiled the highly anticipated ZenFone 4smartphones — ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4...
ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of highperformance DRAM modules and NAND Flash products,today launched the industrial-grade ICFS314 CFast storage card. Designed for demanding applications and harsh or high traffic environments, the ICFS314 uses...
- Acquisition of Digital Lumens strengthens portfolio for Internet of Things (IoT) applications based on connected lighting systems in industrial buildings - Via integrated sensors, the platform facilitates customized applications beyond lighting...
TUV Rheinland is successfully continuing its digitization offensive with the founding of its "Competence Center IoT Privacy". With immediate effect, the Competence Center means that the global testing service provider is offering a complete solution for...
IBS Software (IBS) has been selected by South Korea based Jin Air, a subsidiary HanJinKal, as its Passenger Services System (PSS) provider. The seven year, multi-million dollar contract for the engagement was formally signed yesterday by Mr. Choi JungHo,...