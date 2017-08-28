ASUS Announces ZenFone 4 Family in Taiwan ASUS hosts We Love Photo press event for Asia debut of ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie series, and ZenFone 4 Max series

Bangkok--28 Aug--Star PR Communications

ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih launches ZenFone 4 Family in Taiwan together with Gong Yoo, ZenFone 4's newest Brand Ambassador

ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih today unveiled the highly anticipated ZenFone 4smartphones — ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max Pro and ZenFone 4Max — during the We Love Photo press event in Taipei. ZenFone 4 is the first family of smartphones to all feature dual front or rear cameras, enabling users to capture the best photos in any scenario, at any distance, and in any lighting condition.

"With the ZenFone series, we have always been committed to enabling the best mobile photography experiences and empowering consumers to capture every precious moment of their lives and easily share them with their loved ones," said Chairman Shih. "We are very excited to announce the availability of the ZenFone 4 family".

Joining Shih on-stage to endorse the new smartphone line was South Korean pop sensation Gong Yoo. The We Love Photo press event marked his debut as the new ASUS brand ambassador for the ZenFone 4 family. During an interview onstage, Gong Yoo discussed his experience with the new ZenFone 4 lineup and his expectations for the partnership with ASUS. "ASUS has created a very exciting and innovative lineup of smartphones with ZenFone 4. Working on the first two commercials launched today, you can really see the unique benefits of each model based on their different story lines. I believe ASUS will continue to break boundaries in the smartphone industry, and I am very excited to discover the new possibilities we can create together."

Gong Yoo collects memorable moment with fan clubs at the launch of ZenFone 4 Family in Taiwan with the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, Red Limited Edition

ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro - 2x Light Sensitivity. 120° Wefie. 4K Selfie Video The flagship model of the ZenFone 4 Selfie series — has the world's most advanced selfie camera with a Sony IMX362 dual-pixel image sensor has twice the number of light-capturing photodiodes as conventional sensors of the same resolution and ASUS SuperPixel™ Engine that enables users to capture 2X brighter low-light selfies and astonishingly detailed 4K UHD selfie video. 24MP[1] DuoPixel™ camera technology uses the information captured by the sensor to intelligently create one 24MP photo, resulting in beautiful, high-resolution selfies. ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro also comes with a 120° super wide-angle wefie camera that makes it easy to fit multiple people or the surrounding environment into the shot.

ZenFone 4 Selfie - Dual Selfie Cameras – 20MP Selfie & 120° Wefie

ZenFone 4 Selfie features dual, front-facing cameras, including a high-resolution, 20MP main selfie camera and a 120° super wide-angle wefie camera. A Softlight LED flash delivers the perfect amount of fill light in low light conditions, softening skin texture and bringing out true skin tones to make selfies look their best. Users have additional photo enhancement effects with the ASUS-exclusive SelfieMaster app, which applies beautification effects in real-time.

ZenFone 4 Max Pro and ZenFone 4 Max – 5000mAh battery and a built-in power bank with 2X-faster reverse charging

A smartphone designed to be the perfect all-day photography companion, featuring a dual rear-camera system with a 16MP main camera and a 120° wide-view camera, plus a high-capacity 5000mAh battery to provide an incredible 46 days of 4G standby time with ASUS PowerMaster technology that optimize battery life, ensure battery safety and performance, providing 2X-faster reverse-charging capability. With its massive battery power, ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Pro can double as a power bank for charging other devices and can still monitor charge levels and will not allow its own battery to drain below30% capacity.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Max Pro will be officially sold in Thailand from August 25, 2017 onward.

ZenFone 4 Selfie is available at 8,990 THBZenFone 4 Max Pro is available at 7,990 THBThe new ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4 Max will be available for Thai customers at ASUS dealers and IT shops nationwide in September. For more information, please visitwww.asus.com/th/.