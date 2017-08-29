Exclusive Hot Deal for TrueMove H customers offers 50% discount on SONY Xperia L1

Bangkok--29 Aug--Vivaldi

Sony Thai Co., Ltd. together with TrueMove H offer an Exclusive Hot Deal for TrueMove H customers with a 50% discount on the SONY XperiaTM L1 handset at only 2,990 baht (from 5,990 baht). Promotional price applies when purchased with True 4G+ Fun Unlimited 399 baht package (12 month contract, advance payment of 1,000 baht required). Further, customers will receive free TrueID for 12 months of enjoyment and entertainment via the latest TrueID app, for sports, movies, HD TV and listening to great music via the 4G network. This Exclusive Hot Deal is available at True Shops nationwide (only participating branches) from now until 30 September 2017.

Satoshi Mekata, General Manager for Mobile Sales Division, Sony Thai Co., Ltd., said, "The collaboration between Sony Thai and TrueMove H is part of Sony's vision in operating customer-centric services that offer excellence to Thai consumers. As True Corp is one of the most popular network operators in Thailand, we consider the cooperative promotion to provide a good opportunity for Thai consumers to purchase the high performance XperiaTM smartphone at a most accessible price; this, accompanied with the high quality internet network service by TrueMove H, giving users the perfect Sony smartphone experience".

Tuantong Srivichian, Director, Device Product, True Corporation PLC, added, "As Thailand's No.1 4G network operator, TrueMove H is committed to developing its enhanced quality services and consolidating its position as 'The First & Best HD Network in Thailand'. We aim constantly to offer the best value to our customers. Now we are pleased to join with Sony and become the sole operator in introducing the new SONY Xperia L1 to our clients at True shops. True clients can experience HD quality multimedia content from TrueMove H nationwide, together with our 50% discount co-promotion which offers great value for HD content consumers."

XperiaTM L1 offers a high-quality 5.5" display with loop surface design and narrow borders. ClearAudio+ and xLOUD technologies enhance the quality of the multimedia experience. Running on Android 7.0 (Nougat), the phone employs a quad-core processor and 2GB RAM, and can be expanded to a storage capacity of up to 256GB via the MicroSD card slot. It features a 13-megapixel main camera with AF, f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with wide-angle lens designed to make selfies easier to take.

For more information, please contact Sony Customer Contact Center at Tel. 0-2715-6100 or visit www.sony.co.th and TrueMove H call center 1331 or visit www.truemove-h.com