Exclusive Hot Deal for TrueMove H customers offers 50% discount on SONY Xperia L1

Exclusive Hot Deal for TrueMove H customers offers 50% discount on SONY Xperia L1Information Technology Press Releases Tuesday August 29, 2017 13:55
Sony Thai Co., Ltd. together with TrueMove H offer an Exclusive Hot Deal for TrueMove H customers with a 50% discount on the SONY XperiaTM L1 handset at only 2,990 baht (from 5,990 baht). Promotional price applies when purchased with True 4G+ Fun Unlimited 399 baht package (12 month contract, advance payment of 1,000 baht required). Further, customers will receive free TrueID for 12 months of enjoyment and entertainment via the latest TrueID app, for sports, movies, HD TV and listening to great music via the 4G network. This Exclusive Hot Deal is available at True Shops nationwide (only participating branches) from now until 30 September 2017.
Satoshi Mekata, General Manager for Mobile Sales Division, Sony Thai Co., Ltd., said, "The collaboration between Sony Thai and TrueMove H is part of Sony's vision in operating customer-centric services that offer excellence to Thai consumers. As True Corp is one of the most popular network operators in Thailand, we consider the cooperative promotion to provide a good opportunity for Thai consumers to purchase the high performance XperiaTM smartphone at a most accessible price; this, accompanied with the high quality internet network service by TrueMove H, giving users the perfect Sony smartphone experience".
Tuantong Srivichian, Director, Device Product, True Corporation PLC, added, "As Thailand's No.1 4G network operator, TrueMove H is committed to developing its enhanced quality services and consolidating its position as 'The First & Best HD Network in Thailand'. We aim constantly to offer the best value to our customers. Now we are pleased to join with Sony and become the sole operator in introducing the new SONY Xperia L1 to our clients at True shops. True clients can experience HD quality multimedia content from TrueMove H nationwide, together with our 50% discount co-promotion which offers great value for HD content consumers."
XperiaTM L1 offers a high-quality 5.5" display with loop surface design and narrow borders. ClearAudio+ and xLOUD technologies enhance the quality of the multimedia experience. Running on Android 7.0 (Nougat), the phone employs a quad-core processor and 2GB RAM, and can be expanded to a storage capacity of up to 256GB via the MicroSD card slot. It features a 13-megapixel main camera with AF, f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with wide-angle lens designed to make selfies easier to take.
Latest Press Release
Sony Thai Co., Ltd. together with TrueMove H offer an Exclusive Hot Deal for TrueMove H customers with a 50% discount on the SONY XperiaTM L1 handset at only 2,990 baht (from 5,990 baht). Promotional price applies when purchased with True 4G+ Fun...
ShopBack, the Cashback platform that tipsconsumers when they shop online, has declared 9.9 (September 9) as Thailand's first Cashback Day. The five-day revelry of savings kicks off on September 5th with sneak preview deals during 9pm-midnight where...
Olympus, introduces 'Olympus Tough TG-5', the latest compact digital camera, equipped with the Field Sensor System for recording tracking information and a high-speed lens, the latest high-speed TruePic VIII image processor and hi-speed back-lit CMOS...
Segway, the world leader and inventor of self-balancing Personal Transporter, brought its Asia Pacific New Product Launch in Seoul, Korea to a successful conclusion. The COO of Segway, Ms. Zhao Zhongwei and CEO of Segway's Asia Pacific Region Business...
Merck , a leading science and technology company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Natrix Separations, an Ontario, Canada-based provider of hydrogel membrane products for single-use chromatography. The transaction is...