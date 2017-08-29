ShopBack proclaims 9.9 as Thailands first Cashback Day

Bangkok--29 Aug--BrandNow.asia

Rewarding all online shoppers with attractive deals up to 99% in Cashback

ShopBack, the Cashback platform that tipsconsumers when they shop online, has declared 9.9 (September 9) as Thailand's first Cashback Day.

The five-day revelry of savings kicks off on September 5th with sneak preview deals during 9pm-midnight where shoppers can enjoy Cashback of up to 49% from leading online shopping platform such as Lazada, Aliexpress, Expedia, Booking, Uber, Expedia, Sephora, App store and many more, until September 8th.

On September 9th 2017, from midnight of Sept 8th till midnight of Sept 9th, shoppers stand to receive up to 99% Cashback on their purchases plus discounts and promotional codes from pillars of travel, food, lifestyle, entertainment and others.

"We would like to express our gratitude to our valued customers for the overwhelming response we have received since ShopBack's official launch in Thailand in July this year," said Kawin Prachanukul, Co-founder and Country Head, ShopBack Thailand.

"On this inaugural Cashback Day, shoppers get to enjoy more savings than usual. This is just our first step towards establishing a solid brand presence in Thailand. In time to come, we hope that when people think of Cashback, they will relate it to ShopBack," he added.

In addition to the online platforms mentioned above, shoppers will also receive savings and Cashback up to 99% on online games such as ROV, Seven Knights, and Line Let's Get Rich.

ShopBack flourishes on the provision of irresistible deals for all online shoppers. After each successful transaction at any one of the over 100 participating online merchants, ShopBack will set aside part of the commission received from the merchants and return it to the consumers as Cashback – effectively rewarding shoppers with real cash that is channelled back to their personal local bank accounts.

Incredible deals counting down to Cashback Day

• Flash sale from 9 PM - midnight and up to 50% from top merchants e.g. Lazada, Aliexpress, Booking, Expedia, Pomelo, Grab and many more during 5 - 8 September

• Up to 99% cashback from top merchants e.g. Lazada, Aliexpress, Booking, Expedia, Pomelo, Grab and many more on 9 September from midnight of Sept 8th till midnight of Sept 9th

• 9th, 99th, 999th, 9999th order during 5 - 9 Sep will receive special gift from ShopBack

For details on some of the incredible deals, visit www.myshopback.co.th