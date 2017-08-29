ShopBack proclaims 9.9 as Thailands first Cashback Day

ShopBack proclaims 9.9 as Thailands first Cashback DayInformation Technology Press Releases Tuesday August 29, 2017 11:24
The five-day revelry of savings kicks off on September 5th with sneak preview deals during 9pm-midnight where shoppers can enjoy Cashback of up to 49% from leading online shopping platform such as Lazada, Aliexpress, Expedia, Booking, Uber, Expedia, Sephora, App store and many more, until September 8th.
On September 9th 2017, from midnight of Sept 8th till midnight of Sept 9th, shoppers stand to receive up to 99% Cashback on their purchases plus discounts and promotional codes from pillars of travel, food, lifestyle, entertainment and others.
"We would like to express our gratitude to our valued customers for the overwhelming response we have received since ShopBack's official launch in Thailand in July this year," said Kawin Prachanukul, Co-founder and Country Head, ShopBack Thailand.
"On this inaugural Cashback Day, shoppers get to enjoy more savings than usual. This is just our first step towards establishing a solid brand presence in Thailand. In time to come, we hope that when people think of Cashback, they will relate it to ShopBack," he added.
ShopBack flourishes on the provision of irresistible deals for all online shoppers. After each successful transaction at any one of the over 100 participating online merchants, ShopBack will set aside part of the commission received from the merchants and return it to the consumers as Cashback – effectively rewarding shoppers with real cash that is channelled back to their personal local bank accounts.
Latest Press Release
ShopBack, the Cashback platform that tipsconsumers when they shop online, has declared 9.9 (September 9) as Thailand's first Cashback Day. The five-day revelry of savings kicks off on September 5th with sneak preview deals during 9pm-midnight where...
Olympus, introduces 'Olympus Tough TG-5', the latest compact digital camera, equipped with the Field Sensor System for recording tracking information and a high-speed lens, the latest high-speed TruePic VIII image processor and hi-speed back-lit CMOS...
Segway, the world leader and inventor of self-balancing Personal Transporter, brought its Asia Pacific New Product Launch in Seoul, Korea to a successful conclusion. The COO of Segway, Ms. Zhao Zhongwei and CEO of Segway's Asia Pacific Region Business...
Merck , a leading science and technology company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Natrix Separations, an Ontario, Canada-based provider of hydrogel membrane products for single-use chromatography. The transaction is...
ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih launches ZenFone 4 Family in Taiwan together with Gong Yoo, ZenFone 4's newest Brand Ambassador ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih today unveiled the highly anticipated ZenFone 4smartphones — ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4...