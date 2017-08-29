Olympus Tough TG-5 Compact Digital Camera for shooting high-quality images in tough shooting conditions

Bangkok--29 Aug--Maxima Consultants

Olympus, introduces 'Olympus Tough TG-5', the latest compact digital camera, equipped with the Field Sensor System for recording tracking information and a high-speed lens, the latest high-speed TruePic VIII image processor and hi-speed back-lit CMOS image sensor to capture photo opportunities and deliver high-quality images in tough shooting conditions. The Olympus Tough TG-5 will be available in Thailand mid June 2017 and is priced at 16,990 Baht.

For details, simply visit http://www.olympusimaging-th.com/ or contact Olympus Imaging Division, Olympus (Thailand) Co.,Ltd Tel 0-2787-8200, email: imaging.oth@olympus-ap.com.

Main Features for Olympus Tough TG-5 as following:

• High Quality Images - by the synergy between the high-speed f/2.0*2 lens, new high speed back-lit CMOS image sensor and the latest high-speed TruePic VIII image processor as well as increase the ability to capture photo opportunities in harsh environments.

• Field Sensor System adds tracking information to images for reliving the shooting experience including GPS, Manometer –altitude and water depth, Temperature Sensor – air and water temperature and Compass- the pointed in direction of the lens.

• 6 Reliable Tough Performance features Waterproof down to depths of 15 m, dustproof, shockproof to 2.1 m, crushproof to 100 Kilogram-force, freezeproof down to -10 ºC, including new anti-fog capability, preventing condensation caused by significant temperature differences.

• 4K Movie shooting functions makes it possible to shoot at four times the resolution of Full HD and to record beautiful scenery in high definition. High-speed Movie is also included for recording Full HD movies at 120 fps for recording split second moments usually impossible to see with your eyes in high quality and playing back in slow motion.

