Huawei Hosts Emerging Market Summit in Bangkok To Support Operators in Boosting New Growth

Bangkok--31 Aug--Huawei Technologies

Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, hosted the Asia Pacific Emerging Market Summit 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug 29 and 30, 2017, attracting more than 200 partners, customers and experts in the ICT sector regionwide. The main aim of the summit was to support telecom operators in the Asia Pacific by helping them seize opportunities for development and optimizing investments that would promote sustainable economic growth.

According to recent surveys by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Huawei, the youth segment continues to be the main force for data traffic consumption. In the Asia Pacific region, where 60% of the world's youth population is contained, young people, particularly those from the rural areas, have huge demands for digital services and data consumption requirements. This group of new consumers are the most interested in the latest innovations, the most enthusiastic for better experience and the most demanding for efficiency.

The "ICTnization" of traditional industries and services is the vital key to higher efficiency and enhanced user experience. For example, governments use the Internet to bring public services to the people, while airlines and railway companies offer online reservations and ticketing. Today, people have immediate access to online shopping, online entertainment, online education, and even online health, thus improving quality of life and enhancing the well-being for a broad cross-section of society.

Mr Zhou Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei Carrier Network Business Group, said, "The Asia Pacific region is experiencing tremendous growth, and Huawei is very happy to accompany the emerging market in this area. We will continue to invest sustainably and to provide our full support to help operators and business partners, so that the most innovative and competitive ICT technologies, products and solutions are always accessible. We are committed to work in close cooperation with all our partners on the three pillars to accelerate emerging market development – ICT policy, Eco-systems and Business Solutions."

The Summit, co-partnered by Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), also saw enlightening panel discussions on various topics such as the mobile consumer behavior of the youth and how to enhance the digital experience of the younger generation, and a roundtable on efficient network and ultra broadband. Experts from global operators and OTT developers shared their business experience, while Huawei experts talked on topics such as operator competitiveness and experience-centric networks for sustainable growth. The event also shed light on best practices, ways to achieve fast experience-based network construction, and developing B2B to B2H markets.

The Asia Pacific Emerging Market Summit in Bangkok was an excellent platform for the rich exchange on ideas, opportunities, challenges and trends in digital transformation. It also highlighted the direction of development for operators in these markets where digital infrastructure is a principal driver of sustainable economic growth that will help build a Better Connected World.