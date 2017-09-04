EPSON Launches High-Speed Inkjet Printers Micro Piezo Print Head, Performance Cost Efficiency Highlighted to Tap into Large-Organization Sector They are Set to Beat Laser Printers Photocopiers

Bangkok--4 Sep--PRpedia

Epson today bolsters its high-speed inkjet printer lineup or WorkForce series. Equipped with Micro Piezo technology, the new printers from Epson are set to beat laser printers and photocopiers in terms of both performance and cost efficiency.

Mr. Yunyong Muneemongkoltorn, General Manager of Epson (Thailand) Co., Ltd., says, "Large organizations in both private and government sectors, and in fact even printing-service providers have usually relied on laser printers or photocopiers when handling large-volume printing jobs because they believe these devices deliver fast speed, good quality and low cost per page. But today, Epson will revolutionize the way of printing at enterprises. Hailed from WorkForce series, our new high-speed multifunction inkjet printers come with Epson's MicroPiezo technology".

"To change users' widespread belief, we of course bring to customers the better and more cost-efficient choices. Launched today are WorkForc Enterprise WF-C20590 and WF-C17590. Both are high-speed multifunction printers that are designed especially for big organizations. WF-C20590 printing speed is at 100 pages per minute for both black-and-white and color pages. WF-C17590 speed, meanwhile, is at 75 pages per minute. When compared with laser printers and photocopiers, these two printer models offer a lower cost per page. For black and white printings, the cost is 26 per cent lower. For color printing, the cost is more than 300 per cent cheaper. These two innovative printers, moreover, can handle various kinds of printing jobs. They are compatible with A3 printing, 350-gram paper, and also continuous paper of up to 120 centimeters in length," he adds.

"On top of this, Epson devices can work continuously at a fast speed without any drop in quality. They are equipped with state-of-the-art PrecisionCore Line Head, the latest innovation of the Micro Piezo print heads that inject ink droplets with high accuracy at high speed. Thanks to Nozzle Verification technology, printing goes real smooth just as Electrostatic Transfer Belt smoothens paper for perfect prints. When compared with laser printers, the new models from Epson's WorkForce series streamline printing procedures and require fewer parts. As a result, Epson's inkjet printers are cheaper and offer a lower cost per page. Even better is the fact that they consume 90 per cent less of electricity. They, moreover, is easier and cheaper to maintain. As a plus, Epson's new printers do boast a longer use life. Right after using WF-C20590 and WF-C17590, customers will realize that they are far more cost-effective and cost-saving than laser printers," Mr. Yunyong continues.

WF-C20590 and WF-C17590 come with a complete range of practical functions, combining all the super useful features of printers, scanners, photocopiers and facsimiles. Their scanning speed is at 60 inches per minute (ipm) for one-sided documents and 110 inches per minute (ipm) for two-sided documents. These two printing models use waterproof ink from high-capacity, four-color DuraBrite Pigment Ink cartridge. Each cartridge can deliver 50,000 color pages and 100,000 black-and-white pages. These innovative printers offer easy connectivity too. Users can conveniently order printing jobs via various mobile applications such as Epson Connect, Google Cloud Print, and Mopria.

Today, Epson also unveils WorkForce Pro WF-C869R for SME sector. This inkjet printer is equipped with PrecisionCore print head and Replaceable Ink Pack. Each pack can print up to 84,000 color pages and 86,000 black-and-white pages. On top of this, it can work real fast – printing 24 pages per minute and scanning 25 pages per minute. Operating on an open platform, WF-C869R is compatible with various web-based printing/scanning applications including PaperCut MF.

"Epson is one of the world's most successful inkjet printer technology innovators. Our experiences and technological development have solidly spanned over more than decades. Epson has already revolutionized photo printers, commercial printers, industrial printers and now big-enterprise printers. It should be noted that Epson has designed and developed every component of its printers including the MicroPiezo print head. This explains why Epson printers are highly stable and exceptionally efficient. We can guarantee the quality," Mr. Yunyong says.

"We plan to continue introducing new high-speed enterprise inkjet printers to the market in the future so as to comprehensively respond to the various needs of organizations from various industries, each one with different budget. We are going to highlight our printers' cost-efficiency that is far greater than that of laser printers and photocopiers. In support of our marketing strategy, we will seek new partners who will help us tap directly into largeorganizations, lessors of printers and photocopiers, photocopying centers, educational institutes, and government agencies. Our customers will receive one year of product warranty and on-site services. On top of this, customers have the option of extending warranty period to as many as five years. We have made such offers to give business organizations more cost-effective choices. It's time to replace their existing laser printers and photocopiers with Epson printers," Mr. Yunyong concludes.