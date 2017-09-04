Epson Seeks to Boost Market Share in Printed Out-of-Home Media Industry Bolsters Signage Printer Lineup for Indoor/Outdoor Media

Bangkok--4 Sep--PRpedia

Epson is tapping deeper into the growing out-of-home media industry by its bolstering signage-printer lineup. Today, it launches SureColor SC-B9070 – the signage printer that with genuine ink can deliver the cheapest production of printed indoor media – in the hope of boosting its market share further.

Mr. Yunyong Muneemongkoltorn, General Manager of Epson (Thailand) Co., Ltd., says, "During the first quarter of this year, ad budget in most types of media dropped by 4.5%. But apart from digital media that achieved fast-rising ad-revenue growth over the period, it should be noted that out-of-home, mobile media, in-store media and indoor media have retained their significance in marketing communications. Urban people, after all, have now spent more time out of home. They have dined more often at shopping complexes and their commuting time has increased. As a result, out-of-home media have had big influence on consumers' access to information and purchase decisions".

"Survey findings by a prominent research firm show that between 2016 and early 2017, out-of-home ad spending soared by 22.3%. When categorized further, indoor media saw the 56% growth. Out-of-home media have been growing despite the downward trend for the overall media industry, because out-of-media advertisers usually have their ad erected at several locations. Ads on such media have been changed on a regular basis too. As a result, printed out-of-home media have continued to grow and created opportunities for Epson's signage printers to boost market share," Mr. Yunyong continues.

"In late 2015, we launched the SureColor S-series – the new line of signage printers for outdoor media. These printers can print advertisements, create quality images for premiums, and handle fine-art reproduction. Equipped with PrecisionCore Thin Film Piezo print heads, they are outstanding for durability, quality and fast work speed. In promoting these printers, Epson has already increased the number of its distributors too to reach out to more prospective customers in the ad industry not just in Bangkok but also in provinces. In support of the SureColor S-series launch, Epson has offered a big discount on genuine inks. The S-series, as a result, has won really good response. Its market share has always been on the rise – now at 31%. To strengthen the S-series lineup, we have now brought the SureColor

SC-B9070 to the market to empower entrepreneurs. With this printer, they will be able to handle quality-print orders from their customers both indoor or outdoor media," he adds.

"The majority of signage-printing-service providers usually have to change print heads often, ending up shouldering huge costs. Such frequent replacements take place mainly because they use substandard ink or use the printers manufactured by Epson's competitors. Such printers after all still rely on thermal print heads, which have a relatively shorter use life. When used for indoor-ad printing, these printers' use life will become even shorter. Entrepreneurs who change their devices based simply on promotions offered in the market risk worrying about cost efficiency in the long run," Mr. Yunyong points out.

"Designed for printing indoor ads, SC-B9070 can remove such common problems. Equipped with dual Epson's Thin Film Piezo PrecisionCore print head, this four-color printer works two times faster. Better still, this 64-inch device is highly durable. Without any need to change a print head often, entrepreneurs not just enjoy a lower maintenance cost but also successfully avoid production downtime. This model is compatible with Epson Dye Ink, which offers the lowest printing cost of all similar products in the market. On average, printing cost is at just Bt10 per square meter with Epson Dye Ink. Simply put, each milliliter costs Bt1 only. It moreover gives fast-drying, long-lasting and realistic colors. On top of this, Epson Dye Ink does not spread any irritating smell when used. It is free from nickel, which is harmful to health and the environment. Furthermore, Epson provide one-year warranty for its printer and print head. SC-B9070 also comes equipped with Epson Edge Print or Raster Image Processor software to help enhance clarity and file management. Customers, therefore, won't need to pay extra for such useful program," he says.

"SC-B9070 will definitely prove a great investment for ad-printing-service providers that require separate devices for indoor and outdoor media; medium-sized providers that want to expand their business; and large organizations that handle their own ad printing. Epson wants to attract customers that need to invest in a new printer for their business growth. Also targeted are users of third-party printers/ink because they certainly will not want to shoulder the cost of print-head replacement and the lack of warranty anymore," Mr. Yunyong concludes.