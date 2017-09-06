Brother unveils new printers, Business Colour Laser Series, in a bid to tap the corporate user groupBrother#s Innovation for Your Business

Bangkok--6 Sep--4D Communications

Brother Commercial (Thailand) Limited today launches new products under the theme of Business Colour Laser series. The series features four models that will response to needs of companies. First two, HL-L8260CDN and HL-L8360CDW, are single-function, while another two MFC-L8690CDW and MFC-L8900CDW, are multi-function. These new Brother will be higher in capacity and deliver stronger performance, as much as providing new innovation on security protection, and among all, helping companies to cut the cost.

Mr.Teerawut Supapanpinyo, sales and marketing director of Brother Commercial (Thailand) Limited reveals that the launch is part of the new business strategy, known as The Challenge Strategy Brother 2018 (CSB 2018). The new business plan started from 2016 to 2018. Underpinned by the company's vision of Transform for the Future concept and aim for sustainable growth, the CSB 2018 will focus on pivoting the corporate-user segment. Since last year, the company has introduced innovative models into corporate-user market.

The highlight of new series are paper-tray organizer that allows users to use more type of papers. The paper-tray feed input has capability up to 2,380 pages, or 197% increment from the previous model. To help reducing cost, all four models will use the ultra high-yield ink cartridges that can print up to 9,000 pages, both color and black and white. The ultra high-yield ink cartridge is more durable, so it has work-life and that helps companies cutting cost, and saving time from finding and replacing new cartridge.

All four models are installed with the NFC Card (Near Field Communication), the security safeguard function that will trace the users' identity through the special program so called Secure Function Lock version 3.0. This program will enhance security because it will verify and authenticate user to make sure only authorized users can get the access.

The Business Colour Laser Series also come with the Brother's BR Admin Professional Software. This software provides many solutions that will satisfy corporate-users' needs. Among them is the remote printing feature that allows users to send in printing order from remote destination. To help controlling cost, the software has quota system that can keep track of printing quota of users. To ensure that printers being given proper and timely maintenance, there is warning system that will will notify users when problem occurs. All four models are installed with the Brother Meter Reader Tool, a special feature that help companies keep track on machine's performance and condition of printer's parts. For instances, the program will give warning when toner cartridge need replacement or the printer's drum unit is going to expire. The software can also send the report to company, in CSV and XML document file, automatically. Of course, the report automatic delivery can be customized on daily, weekly or even in monthly basis.

Mr.Teerawut said Brother's expansion into new market proves to be a good start. ''Overall performance of our Brother's laser color printer is going into positive direction. Market share in 2016 (from January to December) was 28%, making us the number two in the market. For this year, our performance in the first quarter (April to Jun 2017) increases to 35% (Sourced IDC) thanks to our expansion into new market segment," he said.

"Our expansion into new market proves to be a good start. But Brother will maintain our main customer base in small office and home office segment (SOHO). Meanwhile, to make our business sustainable growth in future, we will expand our market share in corporate-user segment as well," said Mr.Teerawut.

The product launch reflects Brother's latest business expansion strategy that sees the company introducing large scale printer. The new products are upgraded versions but remains true to the trustworthy and effective Brother printer.

All four models of Brother's Business Colour Laser Series are available in market. The price starts from 21,900-39,900 THB.

For more information, please contact Brother Contact Center at 02-665-7777 or www.brother.co.th and https://www.facebook.com/BrotherCommercialThailand/