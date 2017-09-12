Photo Release: Delta Electronics and Tubbybot at BOA Solution Day 2017

Photo Release: Delta Electronics and Tubbybot at BOA Solution Day 2017Information Technology Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 14:26
Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., one of the world's leading electronics, energy and ICT innovators led by Mr. Kasemson Kreuatorn, Senior Regional Manager for Industrial Automation; together with Dr. Dej Churdsuwanrak BOA's president; introduced TubbyBot -- a security robot -- to the guests at the event on BOA Solution Day 2017. The event was organized by Bangkok OA Coms Co., Ltd and held at Swissotel Le Concorde Hotel.
Created by Delta in collaboration with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, TubbyBot is installed with the latest Delta Industrial standard computer, various sensors, camera and sophisticated software. This security robot can be remotely controlled to move around a room, provide visibility to a room, detect motion, record incidents and many other functions that can be installed as required responding to the futuristic lifestyle and the era of Thailand 4.0.
