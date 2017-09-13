Huawei Launches Promotion for Photography Lovers Emphasizing its position as dual-camera-smartphone leader

Huawei launch the latest promotion for photography lovers with gratitude for its supporters who help making Huawei become a smartphone leader. Huawei offers special promotions with attractive price for everyone to afford Huawei smartphone. The flagship model, Huawei Mate 9 Series with dual-camera smartphone from Leica offers special discount up to THB 4,000. The price starts at THB 19,900 with Dimond Service which guarantee 1 hour fixing service, within warranty condition, special gifts, and 0% installment, per given condition.

Huawei also offers many more attractive promotions for dual-camera smartphones;
Huawei P10 Series special discount up to THB 3,000. The price starts at THB 15,900.
Huawei P9 Series special discount up to THB 5,000. The price starts at THB 13,900.
Huawei GR5 2017 Series special discount up to THB 1,000. The price starts at THB 7,900.
Many more offers and promotions can be discovered at participated Huawei Brand Shops and representative shops from today to 31th October 2017

