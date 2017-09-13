Huawei Launches Promotion for Photography Lovers Emphasizing its position as dual-camera-smartphone leader

Huawei Launches Promotion for Photography Lovers Emphasizing its position as dual-camera-smartphone leaderInformation Technology Press Releases Wednesday September 13, 2017 17:24
Huawei launch the latest promotion for photography lovers with gratitude for its supporters who help making Huawei become a smartphone leader. Huawei offers special promotions with attractive price for everyone to afford Huawei smartphone. The flagship model, Huawei Mate 9 Series with dual-camera smartphone from Leica offers special discount up to THB 4,000. The price starts at THB 19,900 with Dimond Service which guarantee 1 hour fixing service, within warranty condition, special gifts, and 0% installment, per given condition.
Latest Press Release
Huawei launch the latest promotion for photography lovers with gratitude for its supporters who help making Huawei become a smartphone leader. Huawei offers special promotions with attractive price for everyone to afford Huawei smartphone. The flagship...
mophie, a ZAGG Inc brand and the #1 mobile battery case brand in the US(1) , today announced the mophie wireless charging base ; a universal wireless charging pad that provides a quick and easy charging experience for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone...
WD Blue™ 3D NAND SATA SSD and SanDisk Ultra™ 3D SSD are now available in Thailand Western Digital Corporation ("Western Digital") (NASDAQ: WDC), a global data storage technology and solutions leader, today announced the availability of the WD...
- Customized and lightweight jigs and fixtures 3D printed in one day, compared to two weeks for outsourced metal tools, improving production efficiency for Ricoh large-format printers - Operator efficiency and satisfaction improved significantly,...
One-Blue ประกาศว่า Intellectual Discovery Co., LTD (Intellectual Discovery) ได้เข้าร่วมโครงการออกใบอนุญาตให้ใช้สิทธิในผลิตภัณฑ์ของ One-Blue ในฐานะผู้ออกใบอนุญาต ร่วมกับ ARRIS Enterprises LLC, Columbia Technology Ventures, Cyberlink Corporation, Dell...