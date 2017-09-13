WESTERN DIGITAL ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF THE WORLDS FIRST CLIENT SOLID STATE DRIVES WITH 64-LAYER 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Bangkok--13 Sep--Total Quality PR

WD Blue™ 3D NAND SATA SSD and SanDisk Ultra™ 3D SSD are now available in Thailand

Western Digital Corporation ("Western Digital") (NASDAQ: WDC), a global data storage technology and solutions leader, today announced the availability of the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD and SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD in Thailand. As the world's first client solid state drives built with the company's 64-layer 3D NAND technology, the new SSDs deliver lower power consumption and higher performance, endurance and capacities.

"Whether it's for gaming, photo and video editing, or other high-end computing applications, consumers today expect their PCs and laptops to deliver superior performance with higher endurance but with less power used," said Margaret Koh, Sales Director, Asia South, Western Digital Corporation "The 64-layer 3D NAND-based SSDs are designed to meet those demands and these new SSDs, offered by our two strong brands, SanDisk and WD, will appeal to a very broad footprint of tech-savvy consumers who are seeking the benefits of today's newest technologies."

Targeting DIY enthusiasts, resellers and system builders, the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSDs boast an industry-leading 1.75M hours MTTF, as well as the quality backing of WD Functional Integrity Testing Lab (F.I.T. Lab™) certification. The SanDisk Ultra 3D SSDs on the other hand, are intended for gaming and creative enthusiasts who want to improve their PCs. The product delivers enhanced endurance and reliability, no-wait boot-up, shorter application load times, and quicker data transfer.

Availability and Pricing:

The WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSDs are available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities in both a traditional 2.5-inch/7mm cased drive as well as a single-sided M.2 2280 form factor. The SanDisk Ultra 3D SSDs are available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities in a traditional 2.5-inch/7mm cased drive form factor.

Available at select retailers in Thailand, both products feature a three-year limited warranty. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at THB4,290 for the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD and SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 2.5-inch/7mm version and starts at THB4,390 for the WD Blue M.2 2280 version.

Further information about the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD can be found on the WD web site at https://www.wdc.com/wd-blue-3d.html and information about the SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD can be found at https://ww.sandisk.com/home/ssd/ultra-3d-ssd.