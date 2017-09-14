Accenture Named a Leader in Business Intelligence (BI) Platform Implementation Service Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

Bangkok--14 Sep--ABM

Asia-Pacific regional report ranks Accenture highest in both strategy and current offering categories, with clients calling out innovation capabilities

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a Leader in the new report: The Forrester Wave™: BI Platform Implementation Service Providers in Asia-Pacific, Q3 2017. Accenture received the highest score in both the 'strategy' and 'current offering' categories in the report, which evaluated the 11 most significant service providers in Asia Pacific.

Accenture achieved the highest score possible in 14 of the 18 criteria used to measure each provider, including for client experience, industry vertical expertise, innovation, management consulting expertise and its number of BI partners. This meant Accenture was the top ranked provider on both the 'strategy' and 'current offering' axes of this Forrester Wave™.

According to Forrester, "Reference clients rated Accenture highly across the board and specifically called out its innovation capabilities; the company consistently brings new approaches to solving business problems. Its ability to lead the change in client businesses was also highlighted as a strength."

The report stated that "Accenture has the muscle and discipline to implement your BI platforms," and noted that "with the most BI professionals, and more than 400 BI-related patents awarded or pending, Accenture uses a very disciplined approach to deploy BI solutions for its clients". It also stated that Accenture goes to market with three main themes for helping clients apply intelligence to their business, including "the employment of design thinking to make insights easier to consume, the evolution from earlier-generation BI to new BI, and the emergence of artificial intelligence in BI and analytics."

"We think this report recognized something we believe to be fundamental: that our clients need to transition into data-native businesses that are digital at the core, innovating beyond Business Intelligence to unlock new value" said Amit Bansal, managing director and APAC delivery lead at Accenture Analytics, part of Accenture Digital. "We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a leader in the report, with the highest scores in both the strategy and current offering categories, and will continue to help our clients across the region become the disruptors, not the disrupted, by embedding analytics across the enterprise to create new opportunities."

The report noted that Accenture has delivered more than 600 BI implementation projects during the past two years, and can scale up to large transformational programs, or scale down to smaller, tactical BI projects.