All ASUS Laptops in Thailand Now Come Preloaded with Windows 10

All ASUS Laptops in Thailand Now Come Preloaded with Windows 10Information Technology Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 14:31
ASUS today announced that from November onwards, all ASUS laptops shipped to Thailand will be preloaded with Windows 10. The move will provide users with an innovative and trusted computing experience through innovative new features from ASUS and Microsoft. In addition, users will now be able to enjoy the recently released Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, along with robust security features.
""Today marks another monumental step for ASUS, in being the first in Thailand to provide pre-installed Windows in all ASUS devices. Through a long-standing partnership with Microsoft in providing consumers with the very best in terms of hardware and software, we are extremely happy to announce that all ASUS devices will now come with Windows 10 and updates, to provide better technology and maximum security for all our users; as we stay true to our commitment for providing the best and most innovative computing experience for all,"" said Alvin Chen, Country Manager, ASUS Thailand.
""Furthermore, we are delighted to announce that from now on until the end of the year, all ASUS devices pre-loaded with Microsoft Windows 10 will come with Perfect Warranty if you register within one month after purchase. Perfect Warranty is a new all-rounded coverage program in addition the existing 2 Years Global warranty offered by ASUS that will extend to cover accidents and damages. Thus, ASUS will help to support 80% of the repair cost, under the first year of warranty"" added Alvin Chen.
""Microsoft believes that the PC is the ultimate canvas for creativity, and can empower people to create like never before. With ASUS laptops now preloaded with Windows 10, users can take full advantage of the creative capabilities built into the latest Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, and enjoy real-time protection against software threats,"" said Tracy Cui, GM, Device Sales Asia, Microsoft.
The recently released Windows 10 Fall Creators Update provides users fun, new ways to get creative. Features such as Windows Inking, an updated photo and video experience, as well as enhancements in gaming, security, accessibility and immersive new experiences made possible by Windows Mixed Reality will light up the user experience and unlock the creative potential of users.
Windows 10 is the most secure version of Windows ever, featuring built-in security applications and eligible for regular Windows updates throughout the supported lifetime of the device. With Windows Defender Antivirus, users enjoy protection against software threats like viruses, malware, and spyware across email, apps, cloud services, as well as direct from the web.
By staying up to date with the latest Windows updates, users get new features and latest security enhancements to ensure that they are constantly protected. With genuine Windows, users can enjoy the best experience possible — all automatically updated, free of charge, for the supported lifetime of the device.
Specialists in the ASUS Golden Ear audio team cooperated with renowned audio-technology companies to develop ASUS SonicMaster technology. Audio hardware and software is customized and finely-tuned to suit the characteristics of every ASUS and ROG device to ensure thrilling, immersive and unforgettable sound.
