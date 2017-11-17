All ASUS Laptops in Thailand Now Come Preloaded with Windows 10

Bangkok--17 Nov--Star PR Communications

ASUS and Microsoft deliver more innovative and trusted computing experience for users

Alvin Chen, Country Manager, ASUS Thailand and Tracy Cui, GM, Device Sales Asia, Microsoft announces partnership in providing all ASUS laptops with preloaded Windows 10 beginning this November

KEY POINTS

From November, all ASUS laptops shipped to Thailand will come preloaded with Windows 10

ASUS laptops with Windows 10 provide users with robust computing features, along with exclusive ASUS technologies for work and play

ASUS laptop users receive full Microsoft technical support, with 24/7 phone assistance, live online chat, and additional support resources

ASUS today announced that from November onwards, all ASUS laptops shipped to Thailand will be preloaded with Windows 10. The move will provide users with an innovative and trusted computing experience through innovative new features from ASUS and Microsoft. In addition, users will now be able to enjoy the recently released Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, along with robust security features.

""Today marks another monumental step for ASUS, in being the first in Thailand to provide pre-installed Windows in all ASUS devices. Through a long-standing partnership with Microsoft in providing consumers with the very best in terms of hardware and software, we are extremely happy to announce that all ASUS devices will now come with Windows 10 and updates, to provide better technology and maximum security for all our users; as we stay true to our commitment for providing the best and most innovative computing experience for all,"" said Alvin Chen, Country Manager, ASUS Thailand.

""Furthermore, we are delighted to announce that from now on until the end of the year, all ASUS devices pre-loaded with Microsoft Windows 10 will come with Perfect Warranty if you register within one month after purchase. Perfect Warranty is a new all-rounded coverage program in addition the existing 2 Years Global warranty offered by ASUS that will extend to cover accidents and damages. Thus, ASUS will help to support 80% of the repair cost, under the first year of warranty"" added Alvin Chen.

""Microsoft believes that the PC is the ultimate canvas for creativity, and can empower people to create like never before. With ASUS laptops now preloaded with Windows 10, users can take full advantage of the creative capabilities built into the latest Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, and enjoy real-time protection against software threats,"" said Tracy Cui, GM, Device Sales Asia, Microsoft.

The very best computing experience — only with ASUS and Windows 10

ASUS continually focuses on providing the very best user experience. Together with Windows 10, users can look forward to a host of innovative and exciting new features.

The recently released Windows 10 Fall Creators Update provides users fun, new ways to get creative. Features such as Windows Inking, an updated photo and video experience, as well as enhancements in gaming, security, accessibility and immersive new experiences made possible by Windows Mixed Reality will light up the user experience and unlock the creative potential of users.

In addition, ASUS laptop owners can enjoy mainstay Windows 10 features such as Windows Hello, as well as an all-new browsing experience with Microsoft Edge.

Windows 10 is the most secure version of Windows ever, featuring built-in security applications and eligible for regular Windows updates throughout the supported lifetime of the device. With Windows Defender Antivirus, users enjoy protection against software threats like viruses, malware, and spyware across email, apps, cloud services, as well as direct from the web.

By staying up to date with the latest Windows updates, users get new features and latest security enhancements to ensure that they are constantly protected. With genuine Windows, users can enjoy the best experience possible — all automatically updated, free of charge, for the supported lifetime of the device.

Users can now rest assured in knowing they have full Microsoft technical support, including 24/7 phone assistance, live online chat, and additional support resources.

ASUS exclusive technologies complete the Windows 10 experience

With Windows 10, users can take full advantage of exclusive ASUS technologies including ASUS Splendid, ASUS SonicMaster and ASUS Battery Health Charging.

ASUS Splendid technology uses a combination of software tuning along with factory-applied gamma curves and color-temperature correction to provide stunning visuals with consistent, accurate colors.

Specialists in the ASUS Golden Ear audio team cooperated with renowned audio-technology companies to develop ASUS SonicMaster technology. Audio hardware and software is customized and finely-tuned to suit the characteristics of every ASUS and ROG device to ensure thrilling, immersive and unforgettable sound.

ASUS Battery Health Charging technology lets users set the State of Charge to 60% or 80% in order to prolong battery lifespan and reduce the chance of battery swelling.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The new series of ASUS laptops with Windows 10 will be available for Thai customers at ASUS dealers and IT shops nationwide in Q4. For more information, please visit www.asus.com/th/.