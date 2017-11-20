HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro Opens for Pre-Booking from 18th -26th November 2017 With Gifts Valued over 6,000 THB

Bangkok--20 Nov--Ogilvy Public Relations HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, the first smartphone with AI chipset and the world's largest dual f/1.6 aperture from Leica , opens for pre-booking from 18th-26th Novmber 2017. Consumers could place 2,000 THB depostie for the pre-booking. For consumers who book within 18th -26th Novemver 2017, Huawei will offer special gifts of HUAWEI Brand 2 Pro, valued at 3,990 THB and HUAWEI Mate Dock 2, valued at 2,490 THB. HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro is priced at 27,900 THB and is available in Mocha Brown and Midnight Blue. Interested consumers could find more informations at Huawei brand shops and representative stores nationwide.

