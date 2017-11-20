DEPA declares themselves as the new e-government to bring digital innovation toward Thailand 4.0 and to develop 77 smart cities within 5 years.

Bangkok--20 Nov--Digital Economy Promotion Agency

On November 14, 2017 at Empire Tower Dr.Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President of Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) under Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, hosted the first ever talk show in the ""DEPA: Digital Transformation Thailand"" with objectives to declare themselves to be a modern enterprise by promoting digitalize tool to improve the economy and society in Thailand. This event consisted of participants from the government sectors, private companies, startups, and also other SME entrepreneurs Participants gathered to listen to the insights and plans on the next steps in 2561 including the Mega Project which will enable Thailand to step into ""Thailand 4.0""

Dr . Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin stated that DEPA started with the idea of ""Doing Less, Getting More"" in the economy and society. This enabled more innovation and technologies to play an important role to make a bigger impact at a lower cost and a lesser time. This vision will enable the digital economy wheel to progress faster and more efficiently.

""DEPA is now ready to be a digitalized enterprise or ""E-Government"" which will be a government sector that will promote modern innovation and technology to bring value to the society and to push drive the ""Digital Ecosystem"" wheel to be stronger and enable it to progress faster and more efficiently with DEPA's Expertise in the 4 industries including economy, digital manpower, mega projects as well as policies and strategies to blend the solutions to solve difficult tasks and problems for Thai startups and other SME entrepreneurs. These companies are an important driving force that will increase business opportunities which will deliver the values in every dimension of Thai society."" Said Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin

Mr.Chatchai Khunpitiluck,Senior Executive Vice President President of DEPA stated that there are many limitations including the rules and regulations, limitations of investment, DEPA's main task is to solve these problems by matching entrepreneurs and digital enterprises to the consumers who can lead the development of ideas for the market in order to drive the economic figures to strengthen the Digital Ecosystem in Thailand.

Dr.Ratthasart Korrasud Executive Vice President of DEPA mentioned that the main problem which many enterprises face is developing people. Depa's strategy to promote innovation and new technologies by creating awareness and understanding to the society in Thailand to face the Digital Ecosystem and to create Digital Transformation.

Dr.32Passakorn32Phathombutr. Senior Executive Vice President of DEPA stated that within the next 5 years, the goal is to turn all the 77 provinces into ""Smart City"" which is a ""city"" that will consist of modernized mindset of people with new innovations and technologies to improve the current situation of the economy and the society of Thailand.

While Dr.Kasititorn32Pooparadai Senior Executive Vice President of DEPA stated that all projects and policies of DEPA cannot be accomplished if there is no support from good strategies. With well-planned strategies, all DEPA project can be driven and executed in an appropriate way. The DEPA way is to focus on a realistic planning by making all plans to be convenient and ease to execute. Besides, we widen our project aboard to have a wider range of marketing opportunity""