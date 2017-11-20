iPhone X arrives at TrueMove H on Friday, November 24, 2017

Bangkok--20 Nov--ABM

TrueMove H announced today that it will offer iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all-screen display. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone X beginning on Friday, November 17, 2017 at www.truemoveh.com/iphoneX and True Shops, and it will be available in stores starting on Friday, November 24, 2017. TrueMove H now offers Apple's latest products including the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS). For complete pricing details, please visit www.truemoveh.com/iphoneX.

Mr. Tuantong Srivichian, Director, Retail Business, True Corporation PLC, said "TrueMove H is the leading 4G HD network in Thailand and we are excited to offer iPhone X to Thai consumers who have varied lifestyles that are content-centric. With the smoothest connectivity and the best experience in online HD video streaming and clear HD voice, TrueMove H is the perfect match for iPhone X. Our HD network is the country's largest advanced mobile network with the widest bandwidth for optimum speeds. TrueMove H customers can be assured that they will always be connected anywhere and anytime.""

The iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with a neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait Mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables animoji, which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way. A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait Mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X features the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.truemoveh.com/iphoneX

For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com/th