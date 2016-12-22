New Chief Executive appointed to Tourism New Zealand

Bangkok--22 Dec--Baldwin Boyle Group

Tourism New Zealand Chair Kerry Prendergast says she is delighted to announce the appointment of Stephen England-Hall to the position of Chief Executive at Tourism New Zealand.

Stephen will commence in the role in early April 2017, based in Auckland.

"Stephen will join Tourism New Zealand after three-years as Chief Executive at Loyalty New Zealand and prior to that Chief Marketing Officer with Syncapse Corporation and Chief Executive Officer for Razorfish in London," says Kerry.

Razorfish is Tourism New Zealand's global media agency.

"Stephen was born in Papakura and spent his teenage years in the Manawatu. He has worked across New Zealand, the United Kingdom and North America as a senior executive of leading digital marketing, data and technology companies.

"He holds an MBA from Cambridge University and also attended Victoria University in Wellington.

"After what was a robust and stimulating process for the Board, we are delighted to have secured a Chief Executive of such calibre.

"Stephen will be stepping into the organisation at a time of significant growth and success.

"He inherits a high performing team successfully delivering integrated marketing communications that has supported the tourism industry to become New Zealand's number one export earner.

"On behalf of the Board and our global team, we look forward to welcoming Stephen and his family, in April," she says.