SWISS-BELHOTEL BRISBANE ENJOYS MAJOR SUCCESS AFTER JUST TWO MONTHS OF OPERATIONS

Bangkok--22 Dec--Delivering Asia Communications

The city's newest hotel exceeds expectations with fully booked rooms and strong interest from investors in future projects

Swiss-Belhotel Brisbane, the first property in Queensland from one of the world's fastest growing hospitality companies, Swiss-Belhotel International, is already enjoying considerable success, receiving constant praise from business and leisure travellers since opening on 15 October, 2016.

Guests reviewing the property online have been calling Swiss-Belhotel Brisbane a "brilliant hotel" and a "new sensation". In fact, the hotel already ranks #2 out of 68 among all Swiss-Belhotel International properties and of the brand's 4 properties in Australia and NZ it ranks #1.

With its sophisticated atmosphere and top notch facilities, combined with a prime location in South Brisbane within easy walking distance of the Southbank Parklands, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, the QLD Performing Arts Complex, Gallery of Modern Art and more, Swiss-Belhotel Brisbane has quickly become a popular hotel for guests staying in the city on business, as well as leisure travellers looking for an urban getaway.

The fabulous views of the Brisbane River, city skyline, Story Bridge and Kangaroo Point cliffs, mean that weekend bookings in particular have been very strong at the hotel, and the stylish four-and-a-half star property has already been completely booked out on several occasions through the low season.

"Swiss Belhotel Brisbane is already making an undeniable impact on the local market and certainly helps Swiss-Belhotel International's branding efforts here in Australia as the company looks ahead to future growth across the country," said Mr. Gavin M Faull, Founder and Chairman of Swiss-Belhotel International.

To learn more about Swiss-Belhotel Brisbane, or to make a booking, visit:

www.swiss-belhotelbrisbane.com, call +62 7 3120 0800, or book direct on

Brisbane-infor@swiss-belhotel.com.