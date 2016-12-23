100 CRAFT BEERS, 12 TAPS AND PANORAMIC VIEWS ATOP BREWSKI, BANGKOKS HIGHEST ROOFTOP CRAFT BEER BAR

Bangkok--23 Dec--Delivering Asia Communications

Brewski, Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok's newest rooftop craft beer bar on the 30th floor of the property, has officially opened. Located high atop the heart of Sukhumvit, one of Bangkok's most exclusive districts, the sleek and sophisticated hotspot was created by award-winning P49 Deesign.

"Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok has long established itself as home to many award-winning dining establishments and a favourite destination for discerning epicureans. With Brewski, we aim to redefine Bangkok's rooftop bar experience with sophisticated ambience, a delectable bar menu and Radisson's distinctive Yes I CanSM! service philosophy," said Peter Feran, General Manager, Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok.

Contemporary outdoor furnishings, coupled with custom designed finishing, include an Italian copper coated beer tower and a state-of-the-art cooling system from the United Kingdom that serves up to 12 international ice cold craft beers from the tap to the glass.

Adding to the artisanal appeal of the venue, Brewski introduces an unrivalled line-up of 100 craft beers with a variety of textures and flavors, ranging from light and refreshing to bold and hoppy with sweeter accents. Reflecting a trend and growing passion for traditional, all natural tasting beer, Brewski highlights pilsners, wheat ales, stouts, brown ales and IPAs from all around the world.

Executive chef, Thomas Smith presents a curated menu of gourmet bar bites, including the signature Brewski Burger made from a wagyu beef patty served with beer battered fries and the exclusive Brewski Hot Dog, a homemade Thai sausage flavoured with hot basil, chili, and garlic spices. A selection of delicious Thai street food favourites includes Gai yang – grilled chicken in spicy chilli sauce and Sai krok e-sarn – pork sausage balls with fresh chilli, ginger and peanuts.

"At Brewski, the unique culinary experience lies in the fun of deciding which beer pairs best with your favourite bar fare," Chef Thomas added.

Brewski is open daily from 17:00 – 01.00 hrs (last orders 00.30). For more information, visit venuesbkk.com, emailinfo.bangkok.blu@radisson.com or call +66(0) 2 302 3333.