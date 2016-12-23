RING IN 2017 BY THE RIVER WITH SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS NEW YEAR PACKAGE

Bangkok--23 Dec--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Ring in the New Year with breath-taking views of the Chao Phraya River for reminiscences and farewells to 2016 followed by hope, plans and resolutions for 2017 with a special "New Year" Package of Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok.

Guests can stay in a Deluxe Room with rates starting from Bt 38,000++ for two nights for staying from 29 December 2016 to 1 January 2017.

The package includes:

• Daily buffet breakfast for two persons at NEXT2 Cafe

• One New Year's Eve dinner for two persons at NEXT2 Cafe terrace

Terms and Conditions:

The package is available for two consecutive nights.

Rates are subject to 10 per cent service charge and 7.7 per cent prevailing government tax.

Prior reservation is required and subject to availability.

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions.

For more information and reservations, please call the hotel's reservations department on 0 2206 8788 or send an e-mail to reservations.slbk@shangri-la.com.