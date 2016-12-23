RING IN 2017 BY THE RIVER WITH SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS NEW YEAR PACKAGE

RING IN 2017 BY THE RIVER WITH SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS NEW YEAR PACKAGETravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday December 23, 2016 14:05
Ring in the New Year with breath-taking views of the Chao Phraya River for reminiscences and farewells to 2016 followed by hope, plans and resolutions for 2017 with a special "New Year" Package of Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok.
- The package is available for two consecutive nights.
- Rates are subject to 10 per cent service charge and 7.7 per cent prevailing government tax.
- Prior reservation is required and subject to availability.
- The offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions.
