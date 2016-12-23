RING IN 2017 BY THE RIVER WITH SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS NEW YEAR PACKAGE

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday December 23, 2016 14:05
Bangkok--23 Dec--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Ring in the New Year with breath-taking views of the Chao Phraya River for reminiscences and farewells to 2016 followed by hope, plans and resolutions for 2017 with a special "New Year" Package of Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok.

Guests can stay in a Deluxe Room with rates starting from Bt 38,000++ for two nights for staying from 29 December 2016 to 1 January 2017.
The package includes:
• Daily buffet breakfast for two persons at NEXT2 Cafe
• One New Year's Eve dinner for two persons at NEXT2 Cafe terrace
Terms and Conditions:
  • The package is available for two consecutive nights.
  • Rates are subject to 10 per cent service charge and 7.7 per cent prevailing government tax.
  • Prior reservation is required and subject to availability.
  • The offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions.
For more information and reservations, please call the hotel's reservations department on 0 2206 8788 or send an e-mail to reservations.slbk@shangri-la.com.

RING IN 2017 BY THE RIVER WITH SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS NEW YEAR PACKAGE

