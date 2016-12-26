Photo Release: Vietjet unveils new campaign: Sky Connection Thailand Vietnam 2017 At Dusit Thani

Bangkok--26 Dec--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Assoc. Prof. Chavanee Tongroach, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports presided over the launch of Vietjet's new campaign "Sky Connection – Thailand & Vietnam 2017" launched at Dusit Thani Hall of Dusit Thani Bangkok. This event was attended by Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hung, Chairman of ThaiVietjet, H.E. Sen. Lt. Gen. To Lam, Minister of Public Security of Socialist Republic of Vietnam and honorary guests.

Picture shows: (from Left) H.E. Nguyen Tat Thanh, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Thailand; Nguyen Thi Thanh Ha, Chairwomen of Vietjet Air; H.E. Sen. Lt. Gen. To Lam; Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hung; Assoc. Prof. Chavanee Tongroach and Pol. Lt. Gen. Sakda Cheunpakdee, Assistant Commissioner General of Royal Thai Police