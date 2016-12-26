MANATHAI FESTIVE SEASON 2016/2017

Bangkok--26 Dec--Delivering Asia Communications

JOIN YOUR STAY AND THE FESTIVE CHEER AT MANATHAI HOTELS AND RESORTS, WHERE NEW YEAR DECORATIONS, DELICIOUS DISHES AND SEASONAL SURPRISES OFFER A TROPICAL CELEBRATION TO REMEMBER

A cocktail reception at MANATHAI Khao Lak welcomes diners to mix and mingle before the Beach BBQ kicks into high gear with Norwegian salmon, beef tenderloin, and tiger prawns – all grilled to succulent perfection. Cool off at the seafood, sushi & oyster bar before tucking into lamb leg and Australian striploin at the carving station. A selection of cheeses and sweet sensations round off the feast, while a dedicated kids' corner ensures the little ones enjoy the culinary celebrations. Live music performances complement the fine flavours of the evening, while fireworks and giveaways add to the year-end excitement.

MANATHAI Koh Samui

Chef Daeng continues to burnish the legend-in-the-making that is Waterline Restaurant at MANATHAI Koh Samui where New Year's Eve is ushered in with a refined but generous helping of festive flavours. Nibbles to start include smoked salmon and an assortment of fresh sashimi and fushi, while pasta is prepared a la minute at a live station. Asian classics – including tempura and crispy noodle-wrapped prawns add a local tastes, while traditional festive treats come in the form of marinated roast leg of lamb and a BBQ gift of Australian rib eye, rock lobster and white snapper.

Waterline Restaurant | Saturday, 31 December 2016 | THB 2,500 net per person (Free for children 0 - 6 years of age and 50% off for children 7 years and above) | Dress code: White and Gold

MANATHAI Surin, Phuket

See the year out with a bang at MANATHAI Surin Phuket, the recently-awarded best "Luxury Boutique Hotel" in the world with a set festive dinner at Pad Thai restaurant and celebrate with a selection of all-time favorite Thai dishes. Appetizers include a choice of salads and spring rolls, followed by tom kha gai soup. Tiger prawns with tamarind sauce, roasted duck red curry, and fresh stir-fried mixed vegetables are served with fragrant steamed rice to be shared with those dearest and nearest to you. To sweeten the year ahead, the Thai classic of mango and sticky rice offers the perfect dessert.

Pad Thai Restaurant | Saturday, 31 December 2016 | THB 2,500 net per person inclusive 1 glass of sparkling wine on arrival & free flow red or white wine (Free for children 0 - 4 years of age and 50% off for children 4 - 12 years of age)

For more information or to make a booking, contact MANATHAI Hotels & Resorts +662 658 5865 or click MANATHAI Festive