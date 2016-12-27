Unwind with a revitalizing Fit Spa Package at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--27 Dec--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Stay a little longer to truly enjoy your perfect getaway at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. Discover luxury in one of our outstanding rooms and indulge in exquisite cuisine from our excellent restaurants. Work off all of your overindulging and unwind in our state of the art Lifestyles Fitness Centre, with remarkable city views. Be pampered at the renowned Spa Cenvaree. Make your retreat even better with this great Fit Spa Package.

Discover our special rates at www.centarahotelsresorts.com or Centara Reservation Centre. Make a room reservation in Deluxe World room type only at THB 4,800++ / night (Rates are subjected to service charge and government tax)

Simply book and stay in a Deluxe World Room for at least two nights to enjoy:

• Complimentary personal trainer at LifeStyle on the 26th floor

• Complimentary booster drink for 2 people at the alluring Poolside Bar

• Choose one of the Revitalising Retreat benefits below:

Revive package 90 mins (Foot massage, Hand Reflexology, and Neck & Shoulder Massage)

Personal trainer Yoga or Thai Boxing (Advance reservation 3 days be required)

Booking period: Today – 31 December 2017 (subject to availability)

Period of stay: Today – 31 December 2017

For more information or reservations, please contact 0-2100-1234 ext. 6753 – 6759 email: cgcwreservation@chr.co.th