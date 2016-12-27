Dasada Gallery Hosts a Flower Gala in Remembrance of His Majestiy King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Bangkok--27 Dec--4D Communications

Dasada Gallery Khao Yai, Prachin Buri, a haven for flower lovers, is celebrating with the largest indoor flower gala of the year. Visitors are welcome to experience it today. There will be special performances in remembrance of His Majestiy King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The areas are divided into four different areas, which are;

1. Hall A Gallery, a collection of winter flowers. The highlight of this hall is a large portrait of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej surrounded by beautiful globe amaranths. Another area has more than 100 portraits of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej on display.

2. Hall B Gallery presents stories about the important royal duties of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej surrounded by flower maps and other ambient enhancements.

3. The Tiny Park is for children, where they can become acquainted with peacocks, parrots, pheasants, mallard ducks, and rabbits.

4. The gallery area contains portraits of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej at parking lot 1

5. Fountains with colored lights dance along to the musical compositions of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Dasada Gellery Khao Yao, Prachin Buri is open now. Tickets are 100 baht for adults and 70 baht for children, and children shorter than 90 cm enter for free. The ticket counter is at gate 3. The gallery opens from 9 am- 5 pm during weekdays and 9am-6 pm on weekends and holidays. Opening hours for the gallery is 9 am-6 pm for Dasada Gellery, 9 am – 5 pm for Tiny Park, 6.30pm for the dancing fountain 9 am-5 pm. For more information, please contact the event call center, Tel.061-404-5000 or visit www.facebook.com/dasadaflower