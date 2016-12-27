Dasada Gallery Hosts a Flower Gala in Remembrance of His Majestiy King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Dasada Gallery Hosts a Flower Gala in Remembrance of His Majestiy King Bhumibol AdulyadejTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday December 27, 2016 17:21
Dasada Gallery Khao Yai, Prachin Buri, a haven for flower lovers, is celebrating with the largest indoor flower gala of the year. Visitors are welcome to experience it today. There will be special performances in remembrance of His Majestiy King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The areas are divided into four different areas, which are;
1. Hall A Gallery, a collection of winter flowers. The highlight of this hall is a large portrait of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej surrounded by beautiful globe amaranths. Another area has more than 100 portraits of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej on display.
Dasada Gellery Khao Yao, Prachin Buri is open now. Tickets are 100 baht for adults and 70 baht for children, and children shorter than 90 cm enter for free. The ticket counter is at gate 3. The gallery opens from 9 am- 5 pm during weekdays and 9am-6 pm on weekends and holidays. Opening hours for the gallery is 9 am-6 pm for Dasada Gellery, 9 am – 5 pm for Tiny Park, 6.30pm for the dancing fountain 9 am-5 pm. For more information, please contact the event call center, Tel.061-404-5000 or visit www.facebook.com/dasadaflower
