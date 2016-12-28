Photo Release: Visa and TAT launch festive campaign with great rewards for tourists

Bangkok--28 Dec--Spark Communications Suripong Tantiyanon (left), Visa Country Manager, Thailand and Noppadon Pakprot (right), Deputy Governor for Tourism Product and Business, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), launch Thailand Spectacular Year End 2016, aiming to boost inbound tourist spending during the festive seasons. The joint promotional campaign rewards non-Thai Visa cardholders with special privileges and complimentary gifts when they spend at 14 shopping complexes throughout Bangkok, from now until January 31, 2017. TAT forecast that more than 375,000 tourists will visit Thailand during the four-day New Year period, generating more than THB 5.5 billion of revenue for the country, a 12-percent increase from the same period last year.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Visa and TAT launch festive campaign with great rewards for tourists Suripong Tantiyanon (left), Visa Country Manager, Thailand and Noppadon Pakprot (right), Deputy Governor for Tourism Product and Business, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), launch Thailand Spectacular Year End 2016, aiming to boost inbound tourist...

HERE#S YOUR EXCLUSIVE LAST MINUTE POOL VILLA DEAL IN KHAO LAK WITH A PERSONAL PRIVATE POOL RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOORSTEP Khao Lak, Phang Nga - Looking for the ultimate relaxing retreat? Look no further than Manathai Khao Laks luxurious Pool Villas perched on the picturesque white sands of Bangsak beach. The package includes 7 relaxing nights, Daily Buffet Breakfast, WIFI,...

Dasada Gallery Hosts a Flower Gala in Remembrance of His Majestiy King Bhumibol Adulyadej Dasada Gallery Khao Yai, Prachin Buri, a haven for flower lovers, is celebrating with the largest indoor flower gala of the year. Visitors are welcome to experience it today. There will be special performances in remembrance of His Majestiy King Bhumibol...

Lufthansa takes delivery of its first A350 aircraft The Lufthansa Group, Airbus' largest airline customer and operator, has taken delivery of its first A350 XWB, the world's newest and most efficient twin engine widebody airliner. The aircraft is the first of 25 A350-900s that Lufthansa has on order....

Unwind with a revitalizing Fit Spa Package at Centara Grand at CentralWorld Stay a little longer to truly enjoy your perfect getaway at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. Discover luxury in one of our outstanding rooms and indulge in exquisite cuisine from our excellent restaurants. Work off all of...

Related Topics