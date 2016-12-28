HERE#S YOUR EXCLUSIVE LAST MINUTE POOL VILLA DEAL IN KHAO LAK WITH A PERSONAL PRIVATE POOL RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOORSTEP

Bangkok--28 Dec--Delivering Asia Communications

Khao Lak, Phang Nga - Looking for the ultimate relaxing retreat? Look no further than Manathai Khao Laks luxurious Pool Villas perched on the picturesque white sands of Bangsak beach. The package includes 7 relaxing nights, Daily Buffet Breakfast, WIFI, Welcome drink upon arrival and private round trip Phuket airport transfer.

We also provide the below special services for this special package.

10% discount on food and beverage

Complimentary shuttle van service to/from Khao Lak town.

Elle body care amenities

Daily water bar and seasonal fruit plate

30 minutes welcome massage

Daily sunset cocktail

Complimentary welcome bottle of sparkling wine

Term and Conditions

Minimum 7 nights is required.

Extend an extra night at THB 6500 net/night/room

The rates quoted are per room per night, based on availability at the time of reservation and subject to seasonal variations and change without notice.

This special offer only applies to new bookings and may not be combined with other promotions.

Full non-refundable advance deposit is required at the time of reservations.

Validity: Now - January, 2017

Contact +66 76 427 100