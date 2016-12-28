HERE#S YOUR EXCLUSIVE LAST MINUTE POOL VILLA DEAL IN KHAO LAK WITH A PERSONAL PRIVATE POOL RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOORSTEP

HERE#S YOUR EXCLUSIVE LAST MINUTE POOL VILLA DEAL IN KHAO LAK WITH A PERSONAL PRIVATE POOL RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOORSTEPTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday December 28, 2016 09:16
Khao Lak, Phang Nga - Looking for the ultimate relaxing retreat? Look no further than Manathai Khao Laks luxurious Pool Villas perched on the picturesque white sands of Bangsak beach. The package includes 7 relaxing nights, Daily Buffet Breakfast, WIFI, Welcome drink upon arrival and private round trip Phuket airport transfer.
- 10% discount on food and beverage
- Complimentary shuttle van service to/from Khao Lak town.
- Elle body care amenities
- Daily water bar and seasonal fruit plate
- 30 minutes welcome massage
- Daily sunset cocktail
- Complimentary welcome bottle of sparkling wine
- Minimum 7 nights is required.
- Extend an extra night at THB 6500 net/night/room
- The rates quoted are per room per night, based on availability at the time of reservation and subject to seasonal variations and change without notice.
- This special offer only applies to new bookings and may not be combined with other promotions.
- Full non-refundable advance deposit is required at the time of reservations.
Latest Press Release
Suripong Tantiyanon (left), Visa Country Manager, Thailand and Noppadon Pakprot (right), Deputy Governor for Tourism Product and Business, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), launch Thailand Spectacular Year End 2016, aiming to boost inbound tourist...
Khao Lak, Phang Nga - Looking for the ultimate relaxing retreat? Look no further than Manathai Khao Laks luxurious Pool Villas perched on the picturesque white sands of Bangsak beach. The package includes 7 relaxing nights, Daily Buffet Breakfast, WIFI,...
Dasada Gallery Khao Yai, Prachin Buri, a haven for flower lovers, is celebrating with the largest indoor flower gala of the year. Visitors are welcome to experience it today. There will be special performances in remembrance of His Majestiy King Bhumibol...
The Lufthansa Group, Airbus' largest airline customer and operator, has taken delivery of its first A350 XWB, the world's newest and most efficient twin engine widebody airliner. The aircraft is the first of 25 A350-900s that Lufthansa has on order....
Stay a little longer to truly enjoy your perfect getaway at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. Discover luxury in one of our outstanding rooms and indulge in exquisite cuisine from our excellent restaurants. Work off all of...