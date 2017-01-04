THAI Offers Special Desserts for New Year 2017

Bangkok--4 Jan--Thai Airways

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) offers a special dessert menu for New Year's during 31 December 2016 to 1 January 2017 onboard all international flights from Bangkok (except on Middle East routes, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India) during either lunch or dinner meal service.

• Royal First Class passengers will be served black forest cake with chocolate sauce

• Royal Silk Class passengers will be served New York cheese cake

• Economy Class passengers will be served banana cake with caramel sauce The special dessert menu was created by THAI chefs for passengers' pleasure while traveling with THAI.