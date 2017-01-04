THAI Offers Special Desserts for New Year 2017

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 13:34
Bangkok--4 Jan--Thai Airways

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) offers a special dessert menu for New Year's during 31 December 2016 to 1 January 2017 onboard all international flights from Bangkok (except on Middle East routes, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India) during either lunch or dinner meal service.

• Royal First Class passengers will be served black forest cake with chocolate sauce
• Royal Silk Class passengers will be served New York cheese cake
• Economy Class passengers will be served banana cake with caramel sauce The special dessert menu was created by THAI chefs for passengers' pleasure while traveling with THAI.

Latest Press Release

THAI Offers Special Desserts for New Year 2017

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) offers a special dessert menu for New Year's during 31 December 2016 to 1 January 2017 onboard all international flights from Bangkok (except on Middle East routes, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India)...

Dubai brightens up the world with dazzling New Year#s Eve fireworks show by Emaar

Dubai has once again mesmerised the world with a magnificent New Year's Eve fireworks spectacle by Emaar Properties, bidding farewell to 2016 and welcoming in 2017 in resplendent style. Thousands of spectators from all over the world joined the...

ICONIC LIVING GETS AN ICONIC NEW LOOK

If you're a true gastronaut then every meal should transcend that of a mere meal to become a truly iconic event and there's none more iconic than the brand-new look of Emporia Restaurant in Emporium Suites by Chatrium, a stone's throw away from the "EM...

Leipzig Art Highlights 2017

The cultural city of Leipzig, Germany, will get off to a spectacular start in 2017 with some outstanding exhibitions. The Panometer Leipzig will take its visitors on a journey beneath the waves from 28 January 2017 onwards: The new 360degree(s) Panorama...

Thailand to usher in 2017 with a traditional Candlelight of Siam event

To memorably celebrate the nation's Thainess and to incorporate tributes to the Thai monarchy as well as the happiness of the Thai people into the New Year celebrations this year, a traditional candle lighting and prayer ceremony, called Sang Thien Haeng...

Related Topics

Thai Airways International International Thai Airways Middle East Bangladesh Thai Airway december Pakistan National company