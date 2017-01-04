Irresistible room package for spa lovers

Irresistible room package for spa loversTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday January 4, 2017 15:55
The first 5-star boutique resort in Khao Yai presents: The Winter Bliss Spa 2016 package. Get 2 relaxing days of spa treatment as well as room with breakfast for everyone in the package. Choose to stay at the preferred resort: Kirimaya Golf Resort Spa, MUTHI MAYA Forest Pool Villa Resort or atta Lakeside Resort Suite.
