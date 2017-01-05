2017 Chinese New Year Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

2017 Chinese New Year Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel TowersTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 16:00
Welcome the year of the Rooster, and get a real feel for Chinese New Year at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, just a few minutes' walk from Yaowarat Road - the heart of China Town. Take advantage of this exclusive Festive offer when booking before January 15, 2017 for stays through January 31, 2017. This offer includes:
Room only rates start at THB 3,840++ per night for a Deluxe Riverview Room. A shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 665 3165, e-mail: res172royalorchid@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com, or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel
