Thai AirAsia Kickstarts 2017 with New Plane Holds Exclusive Tour for Staff Families aboard Airbus A320 Neo

Bangkok--5 Jan--AirAsia

Thai AirAsia has taken the auspicious occasion of the New Year to have its staff and their families take part in the blessing of its 51st airplane, which arrived in Thailand on December 31, 2016 and is now ready to join the AirAsia fleet as its second Airbus A320 Neo.

To perform the blessing, Thai AirAsia invited Somdej Phra Wannarat, Abbot of Bowonniwet Vihara Temple, who anointed both the front exterior and cabin of the aircraft for its good fortune. Mr. Santhat Sanguandikul, Chief Financial Officer of Thai AirAsia, and Mr. Phet Chan-charoen, General Manager of Don Mueang International Airport, led the ceremony attended by both airline executives and staff.

Over 60 staff and their family members welcomed the new plane by touring its passenger cabin, with young participants given the opportunity to learn more about the Airbus A320 neo ahead of this year's Children's Day.

Thiladee Pantumchinda, Head of People Department for Thai AirAsia, pointed out the activity was a special event organized by AirAsia to allow the children of its staff to get up close and personal with the airplane so that they could learn more about airline operations and hopefully be inspired to take a greater interest in aviation in the future. She expressed confidence the event was a fun and worthwhile activity for all the staff and families involved who are highly valued by AirAsia.

The newly blessed Airbus A320 Neo is equipped with a CFM International LEAP-1A engine that allows for less noise in the passenger cabin as well as 15% less energy use while reducing carbon emissions by over 5,000 tons a year. The aircraft also comes with a newly designed passenger cabin able to seat 186 passengers (the current Airbus A320 model seats 180) without compromising passenger comfort. All of the plane's features will ultimately translate into greater savings for Thai AirAsia travelers.