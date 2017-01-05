Emirates says Hello 2017 with incredible global sale

Emirates says Hello 2017 with incredible global saleTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday January 5, 2017 16:23
Emirates currently operates seven daily, non-stop flights from Bangkok to Dubai, and twice-daily flights from Phuket. Through its Dubai hub, Emirates offers convenient connections to 154 destinations in 83 countries, with new routes added to its network every year.
Economy Class fares to destinations across Asia start from just THB 3,715, with Business Class fares beginning at THB 12,610. Travellers to the Middle East will find fares starting at THB 4,195, with Business Class tickets at THB 25,415.
Many of Emirates' most popular destinations are also featured in the sales, with fares to Europe, for example, beginning at just THB 6,600 (Economy Class) and THB 53,350 (Business Class), while fares to North America start at THB 10,600 (Economy Class) and THB 82,160 (Business Class).
Australia remains a popular destination for Thais, especially the direct flights from Bangkok to Sydney on the award-winning Emirates Airbus A380. Tickets during the global sale can be picked up for just THB 16,490 (Economy Class) and THB 68,580 (Business Class).
