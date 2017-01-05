Emirates says Hello 2017 with incredible global sale

Emirates is helping Thai travellers start the New Year in the best way possible, with fantastic savings on airfares during its annual global sale.
Hello 2017, which runs from now until Jaunary 17, is offering special fares to many of Emirates' most popular destinations for outbound travel from 1 February until November 2017.
The New Year deals, available across Emirates' extensive network, make it even more tempting to explore and experience new cultures and countries, while enjoying the Emirates experience, in 2017.

Emirates currently operates seven daily, non-stop flights from Bangkok to Dubai, and twice-daily flights from Phuket. Through its Dubai hub, Emirates offers convenient connections to 154 destinations in 83 countries, with new routes added to its network every year.

Economy Class fares to destinations across Asia start from just THB 3,715, with Business Class fares beginning at THB 12,610. Travellers to the Middle East will find fares starting at THB 4,195, with Business Class tickets at THB 25,415.

Many of Emirates' most popular destinations are also featured in the sales, with fares to Europe, for example, beginning at just THB 6,600 (Economy Class) and THB 53,350 (Business Class), while fares to North America start at THB 10,600 (Economy Class) and THB 82,160 (Business Class).

Australia remains a popular destination for Thais, especially the direct flights from Bangkok to Sydney on the award-winning Emirates Airbus A380. Tickets during the global sale can be picked up for just THB 16,490 (Economy Class) and THB 68,580 (Business Class).

With so many great deals on so many new routes available during the Hello 2017, there are no limits to where passengers can visit with Emirates in 2017.
Destinations (region)   Economy Class starting from   Business Class starting from
Asia                   THB 3,715                     THB 12,610
Middle East             THB 4,195                     THB 25,415
Europe                 THB 6,600                     THB 53,350
North America           THB 10,600                   THB 82,160
Australasia             THB 16,490                   THB 68,580
Remark: The fares in the table are available at www.emirates.com. Price does not include taxes and surcharges.
Tickets are available for sale from January 3-17, for outbound travel dates from 1 February until November 30, 2017. Terms and conditions apply.
For more information about Emirates please visitwww.emirates.com

