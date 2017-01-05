Cape Kudu Hotel Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Bangkok--5 Jan--Cape & Kantary Hotels

Contract signing: Cape & Kantary Hotels Group Director, Travel Industry Poomiphat Navanukroh (left) with Vice President Development - Asia Pacific Victor Wong (right) seen here signing the agreement for Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi, Phang Nga province to join SLH. (Small Luxury Hotels of the World).

The independently owned luxury boutique hotel Cape Kudu Hotel has recently joined the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), a luxury brand for the world's finest small, independent hotels. This is the second hotel of Cape & Kantary Hotels, after Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin, to join as a member of this luxury hotel brand.

In a secluded part of Phang Nga Bay Cape Kudu Hotel is an intimate refuge offering a tropical escape from the daily grind. The atmosphere is relaxed, the accommodation spacious and the service exceptional. Access to all this is remarkably quick and easy. A 20-minute drive from Phuket International Airport is Bang Rong Pier where a speedboat is ready to ferry you on the 30-minute crossing to Manoh Pier on Koh Yao Noi. 15 minutes motoring in a local car brings you to Cape Kudu Hotel.

The luxurious rooms, Deluxe or Pool Villa or the quirky Robinson Crusoe Suite, provide all the facilities one might expect of Cape and Kantary with free Wi-Fi throughout the property where you can find sauna, steam rooms, professionally-staffed Spa and a relaxing Reading Room offering complimentary refreshments.

The Long Island bar is well stocked and nearby The Hornbill Restaurant, blending in with the local traditional environment, offers a modern international menu and timeless local favourites. Any visit to Cape Kudu Hotel is special but for those extra special occasions the Wedding Organisation team can plan a romantic dream of a Thai or Western ceremony in idyllic tropical surroundings.

Cape & Kantary Hotels Group Director, Travel Industry Poomiphat Navanukroh commented 'Small Luxury Hotels of the World is a perfect fit for Cape Kudu Hotel. We offer absolute service and style without compromising on character, something that is sometimes lost at larger properties. SLH is a fantastic brand and one with which we are delighted to be associated'.