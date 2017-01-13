Photo Release: THAI Welcomed Professional Golfer Ariya Jutanugarn on aVisit to THAIs Simulator

Bangkok--13 Jan--thai airways

Flight Lieutenant Werasak Wiroonpetch (far right), Executive Vice President, Thai Airways Public Company Limited (THAI), recently welcomed Miss Ariya Jutanugarn (second from left), a Thai professional golfer who holds the second place world golf rank, and Miss Moriya Jutanugarn, another professional golfer, who both experienced THAI's Airbus A380 Simulator at the THAI Head Office recently.

Confidentiality and Disclaimer:

This e-mail and any attachments transmitted with it are intended solely for the use of the addresses and may contain legally privileged and confidential information. If you are not the intended recipient(s) of this e-mail or if you have received it in error please immediately advised the sender by replying to the message and then delete it completely from your computer. Any unauthorized copying, disclosure or distribution of the message or other use of the message or its attachments is strictly prohibited. Please be aware that this e-mail or its attachments (if any) may contain viruses or other harmful code which have not been detected by our anti-virus system. THAI accept no responsibility for any mis-transmission or virus contamination of, or interference with, the e-mail, or for any loss or damage that may be incurred as a result of the use of any information contained in the e-mail.