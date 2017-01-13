Photo Release: THAI Welcomed Professional Golfer Ariya Jutanugarn on aVisit to THAIs Simulator

Photo Release: THAI Welcomed Professional Golfer Ariya Jutanugarn on aVisit to THAIs SimulatorTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday January 13, 2017 10:26
Flight Lieutenant Werasak Wiroonpetch (far right), Executive Vice President, Thai Airways Public Company Limited (THAI), recently welcomed Miss Ariya Jutanugarn (second from left), a Thai professional golfer who holds the second place world golf rank, and Miss Moriya Jutanugarn, another professional golfer, who both experienced THAI's Airbus A380 Simulator at the THAI Head Office recently.
This e-mail and any attachments transmitted with it are intended solely for the use of the addresses and may contain legally privileged and confidential information. If you are not the intended recipient(s) of this e-mail or if you have received it in error please immediately advised the sender by replying to the message and then delete it completely from your computer. Any unauthorized copying, disclosure or distribution of the message or other use of the message or its attachments is strictly prohibited. Please be aware that this e-mail or its attachments (if any) may contain viruses or other harmful code which have not been detected by our anti-virus system. THAI accept no responsibility for any mis-transmission or virus contamination of, or interference with, the e-mail, or for any loss or damage that may be incurred as a result of the use of any information contained in the e-mail.
Latest Press Release
KONOTTA, MALDIVES – The opening of international flights to Gan airport, adjacent to Addu township in the south of the Maldives, has opened a new era for the region – providing an alternative transportation offering that can save travellers...
NHA TRANG, VIETNAM: Exclusive colonial-styled beachfront resort, The Anam Villas, has delved deep into the historical past of Nha Trang to discover a unique link between the original settlement in the area of Cham Kingdom and Bali for the inspiration for...
The all-suites hotel becomes the first property in Auckland to feature a mobile key for streamlined personal convenience and added security ASSA ABBLOY's mobile room key provides guests with added security and convenience. For high resolution version,...
AKARYN Hotel Group has appointed German national Christian Oliver H. Zunk to oversee the launch of akyra Thonglor Bangkok. Akyra Thonglor General Manger, Christian Oliver H. Zunk For high resolution version, click here. The boutique hotel, located in the...
Flight Lieutenant Werasak Wiroonpetch (far right), Executive Vice President, Thai Airways Public Company Limited (THAI), recently welcomed Miss Ariya Jutanugarn (second from left), a Thai professional golfer who holds the second place world golf rank,...