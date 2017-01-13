SWISS-BELSUITES VICTORIA PARK, AUCKLAND INTRODUCES STATE-OF-THE-ART MOBILE KEY ACCESS FOR GUEST ROOMS

Bangkok--13 Jan--Delivering Asia Communications

The all-suites hotel becomes the first property in Auckland to feature a mobile key for streamlined personal convenience and added security

ASSA ABBLOY's mobile room key provides guests with added security and convenience. For high resolution version, click here.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park, Auckland, a collection of 40 luxuriously appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom suites by Swiss-Belhotel International has unveiled a new electronic and mobile locking system implemented throughout all the property's guest rooms.

Manufactured and installed by ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, the global leader in door opening solutions, the new locking system known as VingCard Allure provides state of the art security while allowing guests to use personal smart devices as secure keys for a true bespoke hotel experience.

In a world where people are relying more and more on their mobile phones throughout their travels and everyday life, the move to mobile room keys is an obvious next step in the full-service hotel experience. The VingCard system offers a sleek design by replacing external hardware from guest room doors with a panel that controls the locking mechanism. ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's revolutionary mobile key feature also enhances guests' experience through simplified check-in processes and the convenience of carrying your key on a device people already keep with them.

"Coming from one of the world's fastest growing hospitality providers, we're constantly looking for new ways of integrating cutting edge technologies and practices to streamline business operations and enrich guests' stay at our properties," said Mr.Gavin.M.Faull, President and Chairman of Swiss Belhotel International. "The future of technology is becoming increasingly mobile and we're proud to be at the forefront of embracing these changes. Not only is Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park, Auckland the first property from Swiss-Belhotel International in New Zealand, it is also the first in the city to provide this level of high-tech locking system."

ASSA ABLOY's SEOS security technology protocol, integrates with the Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park, Auckland's Property Management System to generate a digital key for each assigned guest room. The key is encrypted and securely delivered to a guest's smartphone while also being placed in a secure key vault within the hotel's own mobile app. When the smartphone is presented to the corresponding lock, the app transmits the encrypted key via a secure communication channel to unlock the door.

Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park offers advanced amenities with stylish living and dining areas designed to suit leisure and business travellers, as well as long-stay guests and families.

For more information on the Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park or to make a booking, please visithttp://www.swiss-belhotel.com/en-gb/victoriaparkauckland