AirAsia Offers Promotion for Destinations in Southern Thailand Fares Starting at 590 THB Per One Way

AirAsia Offers Promotion for Destinations in Southern Thailand Fares Starting at 590 THB Per One WayTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday January 13, 2017 09:25
AirAsia launches "To South with Love" special fare promotion starting at 590 THB per one way to support those in need during this time of flooding incident. Bookings open from 12-22 January 2017 for travel between 12-31 January 2017. The airline is also accepting donations for the south from the public and private sectors, and is keen to transport all necessities to the region at no cost.
Mr. Tassapon Bijleveld, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia, said AirAsia has ensured to prioritize assistance for all passengers affected by the flood situation in the south, especially those impacted due to the temporary closure of Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport. The airline is allowing passengers to change their flight time and destination at no cost, offering full refund and presenting the option of retaining flight cost in a 90-day credit shell. Thai AirAsia has also extended the service hours of its Call Center at 02-515-9999 to 6.00-24.00 hrs to fully assist affected customers.
To further assist those traveling to the south during this time, AirAsia is offering the "To South with Love" special promotion, offering flights that start at 590 THB per trip. Bookings can be made from 12-22 January 2017 through all AirAsia ticketing channels; at www.airasia.com, via the AirAsia Mobile Application and at AirAsia ticketing offices at airports nationwide. The promotion is for travel between 12-31 January 2017 (Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights. Terms and conditions apply.) to 7 southern destinations which include Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Trang, Krabi, Songkhla (Hat Yai), Phuket and Narathiwat.
Moreover, AirAsia has been receiving outpouring interests from many organisations in transferring donated items, while the airline is keen to offer help in transporting necessities and relief aids to the southern provinces. Public and private organizations that wish to donate goods to the region can contact Thai AirAsia's Corporate Communications Department at Tel. 02-562-5824 from Monday-Friday between 10.00-18.00 hrs (the contact is for donations only). AirAsia only provides shipping service from an original airport to a destination airport at no cost.
Latest Press Release
KONOTTA, MALDIVES – The opening of international flights to Gan airport, adjacent to Addu township in the south of the Maldives, has opened a new era for the region – providing an alternative transportation offering that can save travellers...
NHA TRANG, VIETNAM: Exclusive colonial-styled beachfront resort, The Anam Villas, has delved deep into the historical past of Nha Trang to discover a unique link between the original settlement in the area of Cham Kingdom and Bali for the inspiration for...
The all-suites hotel becomes the first property in Auckland to feature a mobile key for streamlined personal convenience and added security ASSA ABBLOY's mobile room key provides guests with added security and convenience. For high resolution version,...
AKARYN Hotel Group has appointed German national Christian Oliver H. Zunk to oversee the launch of akyra Thonglor Bangkok. Akyra Thonglor General Manger, Christian Oliver H. Zunk For high resolution version, click here. The boutique hotel, located in the...
Flight Lieutenant Werasak Wiroonpetch (far right), Executive Vice President, Thai Airways Public Company Limited (THAI), recently welcomed Miss Ariya Jutanugarn (second from left), a Thai professional golfer who holds the second place world golf rank,...