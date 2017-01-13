LUXURY ALL-VILLA RESORT THE ANAM VILLAS TAPS INTO THE ANCIENT ORIGINS OF NHA TRANGS CHAM KINGDOM WITH THE UNVEILING SRI MARA SPA

Bangkok--13 Jan--Delivering Asia Communications

NHA TRANG, VIETNAM: Exclusive colonial-styled beachfront resort, The Anam Villas, has delved deep into the historical past of Nha Trang to discover a unique link between the original settlement in the area of Cham Kingdom and Bali for the inspiration for its new "Sri Mara" Spa.

'let your mind go, and your body will follow' - a full and deeply sensory experience enshrined in a high-touch, low-tech approach.

The Cham Kingdom dates back to as early as the 10th century where the earliest historical tracts on Nha Trang recorded that the first settlers in Cam Ranh Bay where The Anam Villas is located were in fact from Bali and the first King of the Cham Kingdom, who was Balinese, was called Sri Mara.

The link intrigued resort sufficiently for them to confirm this ancient lineage and develop the first dedicated Balinese spa in Nha Trang, hiring a Balinese spa manager, Kadek Wina Jelita Wati's, and building the unique spa concept over 400 square metres of private land facing the beach.

"It was an exciting discovery," said The Anam Villas Director of Sales and Marketing Martin Koerner, "and one we fully embraced as we are able to create a meaningful connection between the greatest most spiritual, healing and holistic spa and wellness culture in the world in my opinion and the exquisitely peaceful shores of Cam Ranh Bay where where we are located.

"It is a wonderful fit with not only the destination but the serene, unhurried experience we are creating at The Anam Villas where our relaxed ethos matches the all-villa concept and the wide open spaces consisting of soft, grassy lawns that spill onto the beachfront where traditional fishing boats dot the horizon."

Sri Mara Spa Manager Kadek Wina Jelita Wati's credentials compliment the vision ideally having worked for prestigious, five-star resorts for the past seven years in the Maldives and Mauritius, most recently leaving the Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita to launch the unique spa concept at The Anam Villas.

The 'let your mind go, and your body will follow' belief at Sri Mara is a full and deeply sensory experience enshrined in a high-touch, low-tech approach. Highlights include soothing and stress relieving traditional Balinese treatments, detox and slimming programmes and the use of tea-inspired Paris-based THÉMAÉ products famous for their sublime textures and antioxidant and regeneration properties.

To celebrate the opening, The Anam Villas has launched a special Spa Package for two nights for two persons in a tranquil Garden View Villa, including two 60-minute body treatments per person, daily buffet breakfast, use of the gym, sauna and steam facilities and return limousine transfers from the airport. Valid from 16 January to 20 December, 2017, it offers savings of over 30% if booked direct using the code TASPA17.

Located 15 minutes from Cam Ranh International Airport, and 30 minutes from the city centre, The Anam Villas harks back to a bygone era of natural sophistication with a philosophy of "No Shoes. No News. No Stress" ensuring the resort guarantees a level of relaxation rarely found in other parts of Vietnam, or even the world.

Each of the 117 villas are finished in Vietnamese hardwood, decorative stone and antique style tiling. Thanks to a "Sweet Dreams à la carte" concept with Irish linen, goose down pillows and recognised world's best beds, guests are guaranteed a blissful night's sleep. The elegant bathrooms, with sunken bathtubs, rain-showers, and hand-made French lotions and toiletries, typify The Anam Villa's attention to detail.

A wide range of recreational activities – from water sports to tennis and yoga – plus a fully equipped fitness centre allows guests to create their own custom vacation agenda each day. The private beach is patrolled by internationally certified life guards trained by Surf Life Saving Australia.

A Beach Club sits right next to the 600 sqm swimming pool, with culinary experiences focused on Satay Bar and the resort's signature Indochine Cafe, where contemporary Asian and European cuisines are prepared in display show kitchens allowing guests to observe and indulge.

The Anam Villas's events facilities offer state-of-the-art amenities in an ocean-side location. There's ample space for weddings and couples, or those celebrating special occasions, have the chance to get creative with the ocean as their inspiration. In addition to the private beach, other facilities include three large swimming pools, a kid's adventure club and playground, and a complimentary shuttle service to and from downtown Nha Trang city.

For more details see:www.theanam.com