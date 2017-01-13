New International Airport Boosts Holiday Options to Maldives

New International Airport Boosts Holiday Options to MaldivesTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday January 13, 2017 17:51
KONOTTA, MALDIVES – The opening of international flights to Gan airport, adjacent to Addu township in the south of the Maldives, has opened a new era for the region – providing an alternative transportation offering that can save travellers valuable vacation time.
On 1 December SriLankan Airlines started flying from Colombo to the upgraded Gan airport, formerly a UK Royal Air Force refilling base until 1976 when it became a domestic airport. SriLankan Airlines now departs Colombo for Gan four times a week – Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays — at 06.55 for the 110-minute journey, using a 150-seat Airbus 320.
"Since we consider Maldives our extended home market, we will explore every avenue to make sure that Gan receives the attention and visibility that it deserves," said Saminda Perera, General Manager – Marketing, SriLankan Airlines.
"Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort has added an on-demand 30-minute Trans Maldivian Airlines sea plane service between Gan and our luxurious hideaway to meet the new service and provide additional convenience to our guests," said John Allanson, General Manager of Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort.
"Whether vacationers travel here to enjoy our spacious over-water villas, varied water sport activities or Navasana Spa – we know that the journey here is part of the holiday experience, so we warmly welcome the new option," he said.
Having international services landing directly in Gan 545 kms south of Male saves an estimated three hours on travel time to resorts in the south as it eliminates the need to connect with a scheduled commercial flight from Male to domestic airports in the south.
"For any tourist who wishes to spend a holiday in an ambience which is not overcrowded and where not many things come between you and the turquoise Indian ocean, the Gan area is an ideal destination….it is for tourists who explore deeper," said Saminda.
Latest Press Release
KONOTTA, MALDIVES – The opening of international flights to Gan airport, adjacent to Addu township in the south of the Maldives, has opened a new era for the region – providing an alternative transportation offering that can save travellers...
NHA TRANG, VIETNAM: Exclusive colonial-styled beachfront resort, The Anam Villas, has delved deep into the historical past of Nha Trang to discover a unique link between the original settlement in the area of Cham Kingdom and Bali for the inspiration for...
The all-suites hotel becomes the first property in Auckland to feature a mobile key for streamlined personal convenience and added security ASSA ABBLOY's mobile room key provides guests with added security and convenience. For high resolution version,...
AKARYN Hotel Group has appointed German national Christian Oliver H. Zunk to oversee the launch of akyra Thonglor Bangkok. Akyra Thonglor General Manger, Christian Oliver H. Zunk For high resolution version, click here. The boutique hotel, located in the...
Flight Lieutenant Werasak Wiroonpetch (far right), Executive Vice President, Thai Airways Public Company Limited (THAI), recently welcomed Miss Ariya Jutanugarn (second from left), a Thai professional golfer who holds the second place world golf rank,...