SOFITEL BANGKOK SUKHUMVIT WINS PRESTIGIOUS A WORLD LUXURY HOTEL AWARD 2016 FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE YEARS

Bangkok--17 Jan--Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

For the fourth consecutive year, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is "Regional Winner Award" of the "Luxury Restaurant Hotel" in South East Asia at the recent "World Luxury Hotel Awards 2016."

The "World Luxury Hotel Awards" aim to raise standards within the luxury hotel industry by giving recognition to hotels for world class facilities and service excellence. The awards are presented to luxury hotels in different categories on a country, continent and global basis.

The award is particularly meaningful for Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit as votes are the result of actual guest experience and based on facilities and service excellence.

Mr.William Haandrikman, General Manager of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, said recently "It is an honor to win the "Luxury Restaurant Hotel in South East Asia" at the 2016 World Luxury Restaurant Awards™. The fact that this is the fourth year we have triumphed at the awards is incredible. Our hotel is renowned for exceptional venues, each built on the Sofitel's four pillars of Design, Culture, Gastronomy and Wellbeing. At our stylish rooftop bar and restaurant, L'Appart, diners can enjoy refined French cuisine with a touch of Asian influence with outstanding selection of wines to the backdrop of the most spectacular view in the city. Our all-day dining venue, Voilà!, offers fabulous buffets for lunch and dinner, while Le Macron provides a taste of the Parisian lifestyle with bistro dining and patisserie."

L'Appart's numerous accolades include "2016 World Luxury Restaurant Awards" in the Asian Continent category for French cuisine. "Haute Grandeur Global Hotel AwardsTM 2016" at the Continent level in the Rooftop View Hotel Category, 'Thailand Tatler Best Restaurants Awards' for four consecutive years from 2013 – 2016, TripAdvisor "Certificate of Excellence" winner for three consecutive years from 2014 -2016, the coveted "Wine Spectator Award of Excellence from 2013 – 2016, and many more.

Opened in 2012, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, Southeast Asia's flagship for Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, brings refined French elegance to Bangkok. The 32-storey art deco-inspired hotel is located in the heart of Sukhumvit, the city's vibrant downtown business and entertainment district.

Guests of the luxurious hotel enjoy a choice of 345 guestrooms, including 37 suites and 75 luxury Club Millesime rooms, personalised service and gourmet cuisine, all enriched by l'art de vivre. Renowned restaurants include Voilà!, an international all day dining venue, L'Appart, a stylish rooftop bar and restaurant and Le Macaron, a French gourmet cafe with a Parisian-style terrace. Guests can also find respite at Le SPA with L'Occitane, work-out at So FIT, and relax by the beautiful pool.

The hotel's bespoke InspiredMeetings™ concept adds impact, flair and creativity to events. Outstanding venues include Le Grand Ballroom which can accommodate up to 800 guests and are supported by an imaginative events team, seamless organization and the latest technology. The hotel transformed the lobby into a creative living space with a permanent exhibition showcasing 72 photographs by French photographer, Charles Maze. The unveiling of S Gallery, the first art gallery in a Bangkok hotel, completes the unique French-Thai cultural link.

For reservations or more information, please call 02 126 9999 or email h5213-re@sofitel.com