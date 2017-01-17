HE CONTINENT HOTEL IS PROUD TO SHARE ITS GREAT NEWS OF 2016

HE CONTINENT HOTEL IS PROUD TO SHARE ITS GREAT NEWS OF 2016Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 11:02
It has been a year of accolades for The Continent. The lifestyle boutique hotel, which features superb design, dazzling views, several successful restaurants and bars, and excellent personalized service, all set in an unbeatable location, has received a trio of awards for the hotel and its outlets.
The Continent has been voted as Thailand's Leading Boutique Hotel for 2016 by the World Luxury Hotel Awards. Celebrating excellence across all sectors of the global travel & tourism industry, the World Travel Awards are known as "the Oscars of the world hotel industry," and give recognition around the world for world class hotel facilities and service, based on votes which are the actual result of guest experiences and how they ranked the facilities and were treated at each establishment.
Medinii, Italian restaurant has been voted as the Best Italian Cuisine in Asia by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. Medinii offers contemporary Italian food with an Asian twist, and features a Sky Dining concept which starts with a choice of soup of the day or Medinii salad, followed by unlimited beverages (wine, beer, and soft drinks), plus unlimited pasta and pizza, along with one main dish and one dessert as part of the dinner, all set high above the city on the 35th floor, looking out at the luminous cityscape and lights of Sukhumvit below.
The Continent has also been named as Asia's Top Design Hotel for 2016 by Now Travel Asia. The award confers honours on hotels that have cutting edge contemporary design, and The Continent leads the pack here, with its stylish world travel-themed rooms and their superlative dazzling city views, along with all its outstanding facilities, which are located on the top floors of the hotel, offering incredible atmosphere and a real "stay in the sky" feel.
