Photo Release: A memorable night in black white style at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel

Photo Release: A memorable night in black white style at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by SofitelTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 13:15
The Sunset Lounge was transformed by a stunning black and white theme as Baraquda's Dream Makers led by Hotel Manager Wanitchaya Kietdamrongwong along with the guests joined in the celebrations to kick off the New Year in just the right way.
Guests tucked into a delightful 4-course dinner specially created for the night by Executive Chef and his team and the evening was complemented by the smooth, mellow sounds of a saxophonist before raising the roof as 2017 approached to the pounding set from DJ.
