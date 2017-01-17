Photo Release: A memorable night in black white style at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel

Bangkok--17 Jan--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel

Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel certainly sendoff to 2016 and gave a resounding "Hello!" to 2017 in inimitable style at the hotel's New Year's Eve Gala Dinner at the rooftop Sunset Lounge.

The Sunset Lounge was transformed by a stunning black and white theme as Baraquda's Dream Makers led by Hotel Manager Wanitchaya Kietdamrongwong along with the guests joined in the celebrations to kick off the New Year in just the right way.

Guests tucked into a delightful 4-course dinner specially created for the night by Executive Chef and his team and the evening was complemented by the smooth, mellow sounds of a saxophonist before raising the roof as 2017 approached to the pounding set from DJ.