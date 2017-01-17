Photo Release: THAI and THAI Smile Make Donations to Help Southern Thailand Flood Victims

Bangkok--17 Jan--Thai Airways Mr. Charamporn Jotikasthira (third from left), President of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently inspected the transport of donated food products that were carried on THAI airplanes to the Southern Thailand Flood Aid Center at Krabi International Airport. Mr. Charamporn Jotikasthira handed over food and beverages donated by THAI's corporate clients to Mr. Pinit Boonlert (fourth from left), Krabi Governor, alongside Mrs. Dolvasa Boonlert (fifth from left), President of Krabi Red Cross, Mr. Nob Kongpoon (sixth from left), Deputy Governor of Krabi, Police Major General Worawit Panprung (first from left), Commander of Krabi Provincial Police, and Mrs. Varangkana Luerojvong (second from left), Managing Director of THAI's Catering Department. The food and beverage donations will be distributed to flood victims in Southern Thailand accordingly.

