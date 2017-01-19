Tops Wakes up the Market in the Year of the Rooster by Launching a Chinese New Year Sales Promotion Targeted to Grow by 20%

Bangkok--19 Jan--Poly Plus PR

Central Food Hall and Tops, leaders of retail business wakes up the market in the year of the rooster by launching campaign of Chinese New Year 2017 Lucky Shopping at TOPS to celebrate Chinese New Year Festival.Tops has adjusted marketing plans, increased a variety of auspicious and meaningful Chinese New Year offerings and offered big promotions by giving ten-baht gold bars valuing totally 13.5 million baht. It aims at boosting sales in response to high competitive markets during Chinese New Year Festival expected to stimulate 20% growth rate.

Ms. Phattaraporn Phenpraphat, Executive Vice President Marketing and Public Relations of Central Food Retail Co., Ltd. revealed, "Tops realized the importance of Chinese New Year as it is a significant event for a large number of Chinese and Chinese-Thai people residing in Thailand. We therefore launch an event of Lucky Shopping at Tops Chinese New Year 2017 to celebrate Chinese New Year Festival between January 18 and 28, 2017 at all branches of Central Food Hall and Tops. Tops has been organizing Chinese New Year campaigns annually and perceiving good feedback.Tops has reviewed marketing strategies to add more variety of offering sets and auspicious products. In addition, we have been seeking a great variety of types of products with prosperous meanings to assemble at this event such as five sacrificial offerings, three natural offerings, premium auspicious fruits, lucky orange gift baskets, 88 SiewTho (Chinese steamed bun), royal project tea, gift sets of Chao Sua crispy pork, Korean Hallabong oranges, lucky melonand ready-to-eat food from Tops Delica Kitchen. It does not only offer unique delicious food butalso brings prosperity to life through menus like steamed sea bass with soy sauce that means good health; braised abalone and mushroom in brown sauce that meanssurplus; soup that means smooth life; and golden dragon ships that are produced to worship the dragon god. The ship carries a large quantity of gold that means money and gold throughout the year. The highlight of this event is that Tops has joined hands with Master Chang-Totsaporn Sritula in preparing auspicious offering sets to enhance prosperity and luck as well as sacred amulets such as the five emperor's auspicious offerings, which bundle premium fortune products together. Each set includes steamed gold pomfret; lobsters; chicken; natural pork; and gold eggs. The customers will receive free of charge an auspicious rooster that brings about money. Natural three offering sets include premium chemical-free products:chicken raised by boiled corn, steamed chemical-free white shrimp and natural streaky pork along with a "God of Wealth" free of charge. A premium auspicious fruitset of selected excellent quality product such as ; Navel oranges ; Mutsu Japanese apples; and imported red grapes as well as "a pair of goldenPixiu" to save money (free of charge). Good luck gift baskets include a wide range of premium oranges from Korea comprising Hallabong oranges, and Unshyu oranges that are suitable foroffering to senior respected people. The oranges mean happiness and good luck. The customers will get "gold leaf of a god of fortune" free of charge. All limited amulets, which have undergone the blessing ceremony by Master Chang-Totsaporn Sritula at Che Kung Temple in Hong Kong. Furthermore, we offer the Chinese New Year promotion: Chinese New Year 2017 Lucky Shopping at Tops to win a ten-baht gold bar at Central Food Hall, Tops Markets, Top SUPERSTORE at all branches, and Tops Shop Online for every 600 baht per receipt eligible to win a ten-baht gold bar or at Superkoom at participating branches for every 350 baht per receipt or at Tops Daily for every 150 baht per receipt along with a promotion ofaccumulated good luck stickers to receive free of charge Lion products participating in the campaign with the totally value of more than 13.5 million baht from January 11 to February 14, 2017."

More importantly,Central Food Hall and Tops cooperated with Central World in organizing an eventof Central Bangkok China's Best 2017 for the second year. Eden Zone 1 and 2 will be transformed to a peony palace, a land of happiness featuring blooming peony flowers, which are believed among Chinese people that they will bring love and wealth into life and will welcome upcoming good things for the new year. The event is a one-stop place for a combination of offering and auspicious sets. The most special offer at the event includes 12 Chinese Gods, who will give luck in the year of the rooster;God of fortune, Guan Yin to wish for success and get rid of danger; PhraSangkadchaifor good luck and wealth; God of fortune who protects destiny; and eight immortals who save mankind. Only at the event, after shopping for 800 baht per receipt, the customers will get a lucky pendant (only 200 pendants for each constellation); up to 1,200 baht per receipt – a gold leaf of a god of fortune and Pixiu pendant (only 200 pieces), which were directly sent from Hong Kong and underwent the blessing ceremony at Che Kung Temple by Master Chang-Totsaporn Sritula. Such cool event you should not miss. To facilitate our customers, we provide Chinese rickshaw services to pick up or drop off customers at Eden 1 and 2 Zones, Central World from today until January 28, 2017 or more information at the website of www.tops.co.th and facebook TopsThailand.