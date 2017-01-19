SUNPLAY BANGSARAY TO HOST 3-DAY GONG HE OPEN HOUSE CELEBRATION WITH SPECIAL PROMOTIONS FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR

Bangkok--19 Jan--Delivering Asia Communications

Thailand's first upscale active retirement community is offering attractive deals and benefits for investors to welcome the Year of the Fire Rooster

Following the success of its first Open House weekend in December, Sunplay Bangsaray, the newly launched active retirement community set on a 175 rai (28-hectare) private estate just 90 minutes' from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, will host a special Chinese New Year celebration from 28-30 January 2017.

Throughout the auspicious 3-day period, the Sunplay Bangsaray sales gallery, located some 20kms south of Pattaya, will be specially decorated with Chinese lanterns and motifs. Visitors to the development will be able to enjoy a range of traditional activities and indulgences, including free fortune telling sessions, spectacular lion dance performances and delicious complimentary Chinese New Year dishes and dim sum delicacies.

In addition to the appealing line-up of festive offerings, the developers of Sunplay Bangsaray will also be presenting exclusive gifts to buyers that reserve a unit at The Heights Condominiums, the THB 1.25 billion first phase of the development which recently received EIA approval.

Smart investors who commit to purchasing a condominium during the three-day event will receive a traditional "Ang Pao" red envelope containing a voucher that entitles them to a generous New Year discount on the purchase price, along with favourable payment terms and other special free promotional gifts.

"Thailand's strong historical connections with China mean that many Thai people celebrate and respect Chinese New Year traditions. The time-honoured wishes for health, wealth and longevity are an important part of the festival, as is a respect for elders, and these sentiments perfectly align with the benefits we offer residents at Sunplay Bangsaray," explains Chris Delaney, Managing Director of Sunplay Asia.

"The site chosen for the development is also known for its Feng Shui, with a rich natural setting that includes ocean views, wide open spaces and cooling sea breezes," he adds. "We have invited a Feng Shui master to join the event and explain the benefits in detail to visitors when they inspect the show units."

Sunplay Bangsaray is a new concept in retirement living set on a private estate specifically designed to provide an active lifestyle for the over 50s with a strong emphasis on luxury, convenience and independence. The appealing development features hiking and biking trails, as well as a community clubhouse, restaurants, bars, pools, and tennis courts.

"We are happy to play our part in the Chinese New Year festivities and we are proud to offer a wide range of benefits and services which are specifically designed to help people on their path to achieving a happy, active, comfortable retirement," said Mr. Delaney.

The Heights Condominiums comprise 70 freehold units, occupying approximately 12,500 sqm of land with an additional 5,000 sqm reserved for The Clubhouse and surrounding gardens. Prices range from THB 9.5m – THB 35m.