DAY OF THE DEAD BAR, CLUB AND TACOS-TEQUILA JOINT MOVES FROM BANGKOK TO ROCK PHUKET WITH A FUNKTASTIC GRAND OPENING ON 28 DECEMBER, 2016

Bangkok--20 Jan--

The Phuket party season got off to a pumping start with the opening of the latest hot, hip venue by Dirty Disco Daryl, also known as Bangkok's "King of the Night". After over 15 years in Asia, Daryl's new venture could be his greatest yet and the beginning of putting the Bangtao-Surin area on Thailand's party map. Wednesday 28th December, 2016, will forever be remembered as the day revelers experienced the full effect of Day of the Dead!

Having made a gigantic splash at its location in Bangkok, Day of the Dead was known for being a massive party of freestyle fun and the Phuket venue is even greater. Combining the full zesty flavor of a modern Mexican venue with the rich sights, sounds and sensation of vintage Mexicana, Day of the Dead is a temple to hedonism that will totally shake up Phuket nightlife. Phuket's glitterati and international luminaries were the lucky few to gain a first taste of the Day of the Dead experience but the party has kept on going.

With a full bar of Mexican Themed cocktails and over 50 Tequilas and Mezcals on offer, every evening will be a party that will go on late into the night with beats provided by a roster of cherished, world-class DJs such as Aaron James (NYC) and DJ Octo (UK), setting the stage for a wild decadent celebration every day and night of the week. However, guests are catered for at all times of day, whether it's a quiet drink accompanied by a delicious range of authentic Mexican street food and exotic gourmet tacos during the day, to meters of tequila shots dancing on the bar at midnight. From mild to wild, made even spicier by several flavors of organically grown DOD branded hot sauce, you will be able to choose your Day of the Dead experience.

With its location 200 meters from the beach in Bangtao, Day of the Dead offers a fantastic alternative to the usual haunts in Patong and attracts a melting pot of guests from all over the island - definitely different and a welcome choice for those looking for something truly unique. With Daryl's track record running and opening some of Asia's most exalted bars and clubs, including the Tunnel, Mystique, and Bash, party goers are guaranteed a great occasion every time they step through the doors.