Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers Takes Place the Regional Winner - Luxury Business Hotel, World Luxury Hotel Awards 2016

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers Takes Place the Regional Winner - Luxury Business Hotel, World Luxury Hotel Awards 2016Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday January 24, 2017 16:54
Regina Wilson (5th from left), Hotel Manager together with the associates of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers are pleased to be awarded with the Regional Winner - Luxury Business Hotel 2016 by the World Luxury Hotel Awards. The award recognizes our thirty three years of expertise and world-class services we have delivered to our valuable guests.
Bangkok - Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers adds another well known award to their impressive record of awards and recognition. Royal Orchid Sheraton was announced winner as the Regional Winner - Luxury Business Hotel 2016.
Relax at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Bangkok, you will find yourself at home. Shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com.
