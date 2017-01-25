From Angkhang to Hua Hin, discover the unique charms of the Royal Projects with ONYX Hospitality Group

Bangkok--25 Jan--ONYX Hospitality Group

Throughout his 70-year reign, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej was fully committed to improving the lives of the Thai people, fighting poverty and helping preserve the kingdom's natural resources for the benefit of future generations. Nowhere is his dedication more evident than in the various Royal Projects, which His Majesty has initiated in the rural areas from the mountains to the coastal plains. Over time, these Royal Projects have become sustainable destinations of interest not just among Thais, but with travellers from across the world.

With hotels located in close proximity to two well-known Royal Projects, ONYX Hospitality Group invites travellers to explore the unique charms of the Angkhang Royal Agricultural Station near Chiang Mai and Chang Hua Man Royal Project in Phetchaburi near Hua Hin.

Travel up North to visit the fascinating paradise of the Angkhang Royal Agricultural Station and experience the beautiful plantations, flowers and rare bird species. Explore the local culture of the various ethnic groups who live in the surrounding villages with Angkhang Nature Resort as your base. With rates starting at 2,370 THB++ per night for a minimum two-night stay, the package includes breakfast for two, admission ticket to the Angkhang Royal Agricultural Station, discount on food and beverage and laundry services, and home-made cookies. The package is available until 31 October 2017. For more information and to reserve, please visit http://www.mosaic-collection.com/angkhang/hotelpackage/angkhang-super-saver-package_195.aspx

For those planning a coastal getaway to Hua Hin, the Chang Hua Man Royal Project is an attraction that should not be missed. Developed to showcase how crops can be grown commercially without the need for harmful chemical fertilizers, visitors can take a bicycle tour around the farm and enjoy the meadows of wild flowers and organic plantations. After an insightful day, guests can retreat in comfort at Amari Hua Hin and recount their adventures in one of the resort's warm and friendly spaces. Rates start from 3,700 THB++ per night for a minimum two-night stay and includes breakfast for two, a 500-baht dining credit at resort outlets, a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, and late check-out until 15:00 hrs. The package is available until 30 April 2017.

For more information and to reserve, please visit http://www.amari.com/huahin/hotelpackage/super-saver-package_218.aspx