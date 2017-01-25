Destination Group Announces its 2017 Operational Plans

Destination Group Announces its 2017 Operational PlansTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday January 25, 2017 10:33
Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Destination Group Gary Murray announces plans for the Group this year. "Our growth is a result of the vision and mission of Destination Group as well as my industry experience of more than 27 years together with ongoing research and analysis of customer behavior and business trends in different Asian countries to develop new businesses that would meet market demands," says Murray whose corporate headquarters are in Bangkok. "This has led to the growth and development of our hotels that we currently own and operate nearly 2,000 hotel rooms with 1,800 employees that now belong to Asia's largest hospitality group."
Murray's experience working in hotel and food and development, operations, and ownership, enabled him to develop 4 and 5 star resorts overseas and in Thailand under the Hilton, Sheraton, Swissotel and Novotel brands; and now is expanding across South East Asia. "Because we always seek creative new ways to deliver exciting services and products for all occasions, we're one of the most trusted names in the industry."
Besides its hotels and resorts business, Destination Group has another food and beverage arm called Destination Eats which brings in leading All-American restaurants namely Hooters, Hard Rock Cafe and The Drunken Leprechaun to Asia.
The Group recently received the "Best Franchise Business Developer 2016" award from Hooters of America and Hard Rock Cafe that has had a global presence for more than 30 years. Looking ahead, Destination Eats plans to bring in more franchises for pizzas, Italian restaurants and high-end steak houses to Thailand and overseas.
The company motto, "To Create Great Places to be", lies at the heart of the Group's businesses. "Whether it be a great family resort like in our various Novotel Resorts, a chic and cool millennium resort like our Ibis Styles Samui Chaweng Beach, a great value business hotel like our Sheraton Four Points, or a fun and tasty place to hang out with friends like our Hard Rock Cafes or our Hooter's Restaurants, we create wonderful guest experiences in everything we do."
The Group will continue to remain active with charities in Thailand due to Murray's leadership in raising funds for breast cancer research, aligned with Hooters of America's 'Global Give a Hoot for Breast Cancer' research fundraising campaign. Moreover, the Group raises funds to cover the annual operating costs of four orphanages that they have 'adopted'.
