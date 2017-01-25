Oaks Debuts in India with Opening of Oaks Bodhgaya

Bangkok--25 Jan--Minor hotels

Leading Australian accommodation provider Oaks Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Oaks Bodhgaya, marking the brand's debut in India. Part of Minor Hotels portfolio of brands, the group has partnered with GP Group and Top Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd. (TTPL) to open the new hotel, which represents an overall investment of USD 6.7m.

Bringing Oaks' smart simplicity to a new regional destination, Oaks Bodhgaya welcomes travellers to the captivating temple town of Bodhgaya in the Indian state of Bihar. Home to Mahabodhi Temple, where Buddha is said to have found enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, this temple complex is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world's most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

In this sacred destination, Oaks Bodhgaya is superbly situated just seven kilometres from Gaya International Airport, two kilometres from Magadh University, three and a half kilometres from the sacred Mahabodhi Temple and 10 kilometres from Vishnupad Temple.

The 78-key new-build Oaks Bodhgaya provides modern accommodation with spacious living areas and generous bathrooms. 74 Deluxe Rooms offer 30 square metres of space and feature twin beds, a walk-in shower and some also a bathtub. Three Suites, each offering 66 square metres of space, feature a king size bed, two bathrooms with a bathtub, a lounge and dining area. Designed specifically with disabled access, a Deluxe Suite of 40 square metres is equipped with two bathrooms featuring walk-in showers, along with well-planned living and dining areas.

Guest room features include the comforts of air conditioning, a work desk, an iron and ironing board, internet access and flat screen LED cable TV, tea and coffee making facilities and a mini bar, an in-room safe, bathroom amenities and a hair dryer. Hotel services range from a 24-hour reception, concierge, kiosk and multilingual staff, to the convenience of an express check-in and check-out, same day laundry and daily newspapers. Facilities and public areas are designed to be accessible for guests who are physically challenged or handicapped, and a doctor is on call 24-hours a day.

Outstanding hotel facilities include a gymnasium, a rooftop meditation space with a library lounge and an international all-day dining restaurant. Business and event guests can take advantage of the banquet hall.

"We are very excited to announce the opening of Oaks Bodhgaya which represents Minor Hotels' debut in India," said Thomas Meier, Minor Hotels Senior Vice President Operations – Asia. "Minor Hotels has been looking for the right opportunity to expand its footprint into India and we are pleased to have partnered with GP Group and Top Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd to launch our Oaks brand in this new market which has huge potential."

Sanjog Modgil, Vice President Hospitality, of GP Group, commented, "The GP Group has long recognised the potential of the Indian Buddhist Circuit and we are delighted to partner with Minor Hotels and Top Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd to launch Oaks Bodhgaya, which marks the first step in establishing our presence on this world famous circuit in India."

Rajan Mathur, Managing Director of Top Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd also commented, "Oaks Bodhgaya has huge potential for success within India's rapidly growing religious tourism market and we are very pleased to be working with our partners to bring this new hotel to the market, opening today."

Providing the luxury of space, Oaks Hotels & Resorts offers a range of contemporary accommodation, from hotel and resort rooms and suites, to furnished serviced apartments, in central city locations and resort destinations. The brand's growing portfolio currently comprises 56 properties across five countries – Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, India and the United Arab Emirates, with more than 6,000 guest rooms under its management.