Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok launches first Chivas And Cigar night at Mondo Restaurant

Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok launches first Chivas And Cigar night at Mondo RestaurantTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday January 25, 2017 13:09
Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok has hosted a 'Chivas and Cigar night' at Mondo restaurant in partnership with Chivas Regal, the famous brand of blended Scotch Whisky. The event featured three distinctly different blends of Chivas Regal whisky: Chivas Regal 12 years, Chivas Regal Extra and Chivas Regal Mizunara.
Each whisky tasting was paired with sample dishes created by Chef Supoj Suwanwong that feature in Mondo's new menu for 2017. Each Chivas Regal whisky was introduced by the company's regional brand ambassador Mr. Paul Nealon. The cigars were presented by Mr. Jean Wolf from the supplier '2 Cigar Guys'.
Guests may now experience these impressive Chivas Regal whiskies, including the Japanese Chivas Regal Mizunara which is available exclusively available at Mondo priced at THB 2,650 net per bottle. The Mondo Whisky Bar outdoor terrace is the ideal location to enjoy a glass of Chivas Regal and a fine cigar.
The inviting Mondo restaurant features an open kitchen, a charcuterie and cheese tower and a manually operated meat slicer. Taste influences from all over the Mediterranean and Asia feature in the delicious tapas dishes. The earth tone decor subtly complements the high and low seating with 1920's-style spotlights. It's the perfect venue to meet friends for a 'High Tea' set or a bottle of wine and savory food options.
