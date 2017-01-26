CAPE DARA RESORT PATTAYA 2016 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE 2016

CAPE DARA RESORT PATTAYA 2016 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE 2016Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday January 26, 2017 15:01
CAPE DARA RESORT PATTAYA – is a 5 star beachfront resort on private beach, on the prime North –side of Pattaya bay with 264 exquisite room suites and villa today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its sixth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great Travelers reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, eateries and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.
"With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honors hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition helps travelers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service. TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their booking decisions."
The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.
